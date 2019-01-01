Try 1 month for 99¢

Chippewa County emergency and law enforcement agencies responded to the following calls:

Friday, Dec. 28

6:45 a.m., driving under the influence, Hwy. 53, Chippewa Falls

5:24 p.m., theft, 2700 Commercial Blvd., Chippewa Falls

Saturday, Dec. 29

6:34 p.m., theft, 2900 Commercial Blvd., Chippewa Falls

Sunday, Dec. 30

5:11 a.m., theft, 2550 87th St., Chippewa Falls

6:23 p.m., car accident, Hwy. 124 and 40th Ave., Lake Hallie

6:41 p.m., theft, 2700 Commercial Blvd., Chippewa Falls

