Chippewa County emergency and law enforcement agencies responded to the following calls:
Friday, Dec. 28
6:45 a.m., driving under the influence, Hwy. 53, Chippewa Falls
5:24 p.m., theft, 2700 Commercial Blvd., Chippewa Falls
Saturday, Dec. 29
6:34 p.m., theft, 2900 Commercial Blvd., Chippewa Falls
Sunday, Dec. 30
5:11 a.m., theft, 2550 87th St., Chippewa Falls
6:23 p.m., car accident, Hwy. 124 and 40th Ave., Lake Hallie
6:41 p.m., theft, 2700 Commercial Blvd., Chippewa Falls
