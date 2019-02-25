Try 1 month for 99¢

Chippewa County emergency and law enforcement agencies responded to the following calls:

Friday, Feb. 22

1:58 a.m., driving under the influence, Hwy. 124 and N. 115th Ave., Lake Hallie

9:04 a.m., criminal damage, 26400 block of Hwy. 27, Holcombe

12:09 p.m., assault, 3700 block of 132nd St., Chippewa Falls

2:56 p.m., drug abuse, 4800 block of Hwy. 27, Cadott

2:57 p.m., theft, 2700 block of Commercial Blvd., Lake Hallie

10:33 p.m., drug abuse, Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls

Sunday, Feb. 24

5:28 a.m., drug abuse, 13300 block of 43rd Ave., Chippewa Falls

12:41 p.m., theft, 1100 block of 11th Ave., Bloomer

3:53 p.m., theft, 200 block of W 1st Ave., Stanley

