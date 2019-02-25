Chippewa County emergency and law enforcement agencies responded to the following calls:
Friday, Feb. 22
1:58 a.m., driving under the influence, Hwy. 124 and N. 115th Ave., Lake Hallie
9:04 a.m., criminal damage, 26400 block of Hwy. 27, Holcombe
12:09 p.m., assault, 3700 block of 132nd St., Chippewa Falls
2:56 p.m., drug abuse, 4800 block of Hwy. 27, Cadott
2:57 p.m., theft, 2700 block of Commercial Blvd., Lake Hallie
10:33 p.m., drug abuse, Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls
Sunday, Feb. 24
5:28 a.m., drug abuse, 13300 block of 43rd Ave., Chippewa Falls
12:41 p.m., theft, 1100 block of 11th Ave., Bloomer
3:53 p.m., theft, 200 block of W 1st Ave., Stanley
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.