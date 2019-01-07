Chippewa County emergency and law enforcement agencies responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY, Jan. 4
1:41 a.m., driving under the influence, 2400 block of Hwy OO, Chippewa Falls
1:02 p.m., car rear-ended with minor damage, Business U.S. Hwy. 53 and Hwy. OO, Chippewa Falls
SATURDAY, Jan. 5
12:16 p.m., theft of a chain saw, 33377 Hwy. V, Boyd
7:17 p.m., domestic violence reported, 900 Peral St., Chippewa Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.