Chippewa County emergency and law enforcement agencies responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY, Jan. 18
2:03 a.m., drug abuse, Business 53 and 27th Avenue, Lake Hallie
11:17 a.m., insurance fraud, 5700 block of 167th St, Chippewa Falls
5:15 p.m., burglary, 6300 block of 90th St., Chippewa Falls
SATURDAY, Jan. 19
12:45 a.m., driving under the influence, Woodward Ave. and Greenville St., Chippewa Falls
11:34 a.m., sexual assault, 900 block of Pearl St., Chippewa Falls
5:36 p.m., two vehicle crash, Cnty HWY X and Junction Rd., Chippewa County
1:39 p.m., theft, 27000 block of 265th St., Holcombe
2:38 p.m., theft, 200 block of Bay St., Chippewa Falls,
4:54 p.m., theft, 2800 block of 115th St., Chippewa Falls
7:24 a.m., two vehicle accident, 17000 block of Hwy. 178, Jim Falls
SUNDAY, Jan. 20
1:30 a.m., driving under the influence, Hwy. 124 and 47th Ave., Lake Hallie
1:58 a.m., stolen car reported, Main St. and 14th Ave., Bloomer
4:13 a.m., driving under the influence, 9700 block of Cty. TK X, Sigel
