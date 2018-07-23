Chippewa County emergency response and law enforcement agencies responded to the following calls:
Friday, July 20
9:11 a.m. Drug abuse, 2900 block of Commercial Blvd., Lake Hallie.
11:46 a.m. Theft of money from mail, 400 block of Irvine St., Chippewa Falls.
12:36 p.m. Criminal damage to property, 100 block of Allen St., Chippewa Falls.
1:23 p.m. Gas drive off, 300 block of W. Main St., New Auburn. $20.
2:59 p.m. Report of leaking gas main, 40th Ave., Lake Hallie. Nearby residents and businesses evacuated.
3:23 p.m. Drug abuse, 300 block of W. 4th Ave., Stanley. Brenda M. Eichelt, 48, in custody.
4:24 p.m. Drug abuse, 2800 block of County Highway I, Chippewa Falls.
9:16 p.m. Theft of vehicle, 10300 block of 20th Ave., Lake Hallie.
Saturday, July 21
12:31 a.m. Drug abuse, 900 block of Newman St., Bloomer.
1:13 a.m. Domestic, 6800 block of County Highway H, Stanley. Joshua J. Kane, 31, in custody.
2:38 p.m. Assault, 600 block of N. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls.
10:32 a.m. Theft of mail from mailbox, 31300 block of County Highway D, Holcombe.
11:02 a.m. Theft of mail, 32600 block of County Highway W, Holcombe.
11:45 a.m. Domestic, 800 block of Stanley St., Chippewa Falls. Eric E. Vandenwyngaard, 33, in custody for domestic and resisting arrest.
1:10 p.m. Gas spill, 18900 block of Highway 40, Bloomer.
1:13 p.m. Fraud, 700 block of Irvine St., Chippewa Falls.
2:57 p.m. Report of large snapping turtle in roadway, Pine St., Stanley.
4:31 p.m. Power pole on fire, 600 block of W. Elm St., Chippewa Falls.
5:31 p.m. Domestic, 30 block of W. Walnut St., Chippewa Falls.
5:53 p.m. Report of power lines on fire, 100 block of E. Walnut St., Chippewa Falls.
6:02 p.m. Retail theft, Walmart, Lake Hallie.
11:24 p.m. Drug abuse, 100 block of W. Prairie View Rd., Chippewa Falls. Jeffery L. Bertek, 28, in custody.
Sunday, July 22
12:41 a.m. Driving while intoxicated, Main St., Bloomer.
1:18 a.m. Gas drive off, 1400 block of Commercial Blvd., Lake Hallie. No amount listed.
1:44 a.m. Driving while intoxicated, 27200 block of 254th St., Holcombe.
2:13 a.m. Driving while intoxicated, 267th St., County Highway K, Holcombe.
3:30 a.m. Driving while intoxicated, Highway 178, Jim Falls.
10:12 a.m. Driving while intoxicated, 2000 block of 19th Ave., Bloomer.
4:35 p.m. Gas drive off, 700 block of Bridge St., Cornell. No amount listed.
4:37 p.m. Domestic, 20700 block of County Highway AA, Bloomer.
4:58 p.m. Retail theft, Walmart, Lake Hallie.
8:47 p.m. Theft of keys, 200 block of State St., Chippewa Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.