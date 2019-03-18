Try 3 months for $3

Chippewa County emergency and law enforcement agencies responded to the following calls:

Friday, March 15

3:20 a.m., driving under the influence, Well St. and Front St., Chippewa Falls

9:05 a.m., theft, 2700 block of Commercial Blvd., Lake Hallie

9:09 a.m., theft, 2700 block of Commercial Blvd., Lake Hallie

2:28 p.m., drug abuse, N. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls

4;55 p.m., theft, 2700 block of Commercial Blvd., Lake Hallie

7:38 p.m., driving under the influence, Hwy. 29 near exit 87, Chippewa Falls

Saturday, March 16

12:35 a.m., driving under the influence, Main St. and E. Canal St., Chippewa Falls

7:24 a.m., criminal damage, 24800 block of Cty. TK MM, Cadott

3:14 p.m., theft, E. 4th Ave., Stanley

3:48 p.m., theft, 400 block of S. 3rd St., Cornell

10:07 p.m., criminal damage, 300 block of S. State St., Chippewa Falls

Sunday, March 17

12:08 a.m., driving under the influence, Hwy. 27 and 275th Ave., Chippewa County

12:08 a.m., driving under the influence, 350 block of Chippewa Mall Dr., Chippewa Falls

1:02 a.m., sexual offense, 500 block of E. Murray St., Boyd

2:18 a.m., driving under the influence, Cty. TK J, Chippewa County

4:31 p.m., theft, 400 block of Pumphouse Rd., Chippewa Falls

5:09 p.m., theft, 2600 block of S. Prairie View Rd., Chippewa Falls

5:57 p.m., thefet, 600 block of S. Broadway St., Stanley

8:04 p.m., driving under the influence, Pumphouse Rd. and Stump Lake Rd., Chippewa Falls

8:28 p.m., driving under the influence, Cty. TK S, Chippewa County

11:57 p.m., drug abuse, CTH X and CTH J, Lafayette

Monday, March 18

4:18 a.m., drug abuse, 507 E. 1st St., Stanley

2:55 p.m., theft, 4800 block of 180th St., Chippewa Falls

3:35 p.m., drug abuse, 2700 block of Commercial Blvd., Lake Hallie

3:46 p.m., burglary, 4400 block of 132nd St., Chippewa Falls

4:35 p.m., theft, 1200 block of Pumphouse Rd., Chippewa Falls

7:32 p.m., theft, 100 block of Woodard Ave., Chippewa Falls

