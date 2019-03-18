Chippewa County emergency and law enforcement agencies responded to the following calls:
Friday, March 15
3:20 a.m., driving under the influence, Well St. and Front St., Chippewa Falls
9:05 a.m., theft, 2700 block of Commercial Blvd., Lake Hallie
9:09 a.m., theft, 2700 block of Commercial Blvd., Lake Hallie
2:28 p.m., drug abuse, N. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls
4;55 p.m., theft, 2700 block of Commercial Blvd., Lake Hallie
7:38 p.m., driving under the influence, Hwy. 29 near exit 87, Chippewa Falls
Saturday, March 16
12:35 a.m., driving under the influence, Main St. and E. Canal St., Chippewa Falls
7:24 a.m., criminal damage, 24800 block of Cty. TK MM, Cadott
3:14 p.m., theft, E. 4th Ave., Stanley
3:48 p.m., theft, 400 block of S. 3rd St., Cornell
10:07 p.m., criminal damage, 300 block of S. State St., Chippewa Falls
Sunday, March 17
12:08 a.m., driving under the influence, Hwy. 27 and 275th Ave., Chippewa County
12:08 a.m., driving under the influence, 350 block of Chippewa Mall Dr., Chippewa Falls
1:02 a.m., sexual offense, 500 block of E. Murray St., Boyd
2:18 a.m., driving under the influence, Cty. TK J, Chippewa County
4:31 p.m., theft, 400 block of Pumphouse Rd., Chippewa Falls
5:09 p.m., theft, 2600 block of S. Prairie View Rd., Chippewa Falls
5:57 p.m., thefet, 600 block of S. Broadway St., Stanley
8:04 p.m., driving under the influence, Pumphouse Rd. and Stump Lake Rd., Chippewa Falls
8:28 p.m., driving under the influence, Cty. TK S, Chippewa County
11:57 p.m., drug abuse, CTH X and CTH J, Lafayette
Monday, March 18
4:18 a.m., drug abuse, 507 E. 1st St., Stanley
2:55 p.m., theft, 4800 block of 180th St., Chippewa Falls
3:35 p.m., drug abuse, 2700 block of Commercial Blvd., Lake Hallie
3:46 p.m., burglary, 4400 block of 132nd St., Chippewa Falls
4:35 p.m., theft, 1200 block of Pumphouse Rd., Chippewa Falls
7:32 p.m., theft, 100 block of Woodard Ave., Chippewa Falls
