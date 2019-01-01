Chippewa County emergency and law enforcement agencies responded to the following calls:
MONDAY, Dec. 31
2:59 a.m., fight between roommates, 2900 S. Prairie Dr., Chippewa Falls
10:58 a.m., theft of gas and license plates, 300 E. MD St., Cadott
12:49 p.m., theft, 2700 Commercial Blvd., Lake Hallie
2:40 p.m., unlawful possession of prescription drugs, 2600 S. Prairieview Rd., Chippewa Falls
TUESDAY, Jan. 1
9:32 a.m., disorderly conduct, 2900 S. Prairieview Dr., Chippewa Falls
7:23 p.m., citations for marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession, Bus. Hwy. 53 and Hogarth St., Chippewa Falls
