Chippewa County emergency and law enforcement agencies responded to the following calls:

MONDAY, Dec. 31

2:59 a.m., fight between roommates, 2900 S. Prairie Dr., Chippewa Falls

10:58 a.m., theft of gas and license plates, 300 E. MD St., Cadott

12:49 p.m., theft, 2700 Commercial Blvd., Lake Hallie

2:40 p.m., unlawful possession of prescription drugs, 2600 S. Prairieview Rd., Chippewa Falls

TUESDAY, Jan. 1

9:32 a.m., disorderly conduct, 2900 S. Prairieview Dr., Chippewa Falls

7:23 p.m., citations for marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession, Bus. Hwy. 53 and Hogarth St., Chippewa Falls

