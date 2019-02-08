Chippewa County emergency and law enforcement agencies responded to the following calls:
Monday, Feb. 4
10:16 a.m., harassment complaint, 100 block of Main St., Chippewa Falls
12:24 p.m., sexual assault report, 4000 block of 132nd St., Lake Hallie
12:51 p.m., sexual offense, Stanley
3:01 p.m., 2600 block of S. Prairie View Road, Chippewa Falls
3:18 p.m., fraud reported, 400 block of N. State Ave., Chippewa Falls
5:12 p.m., threats reported, 200 block of E. Ingersoll St., Boyd
Tuesday, Feb. 5
9:34 a.m., assault, 4600 block of 147th St., Chippewa Falls
Wednesday, Feb. 6
9:31 a.m., fraud reported, 8200 block of 163rd St., Chippewa Falls
10:03 a.m., theft, 2000 block of Prairie View Rd., Chippewa Falls
10:13 a.m., fraud reported, 3500 block of 30th Ave., Cadott
4:35 p.m., theft, 300 block of E. MD St., Cadott
Thursday, Feb. 7
2:16 a.m., driving under the influence, Hwy. 29 and E. Cty TK NN
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.