Chippewa County emergency and law enforcement agencies responded to the following calls:

Saturday, March 25

12:17 a.m., driving under the influence, Maple Street, Chippewa Falls

12:29 a.m., drug abuse, Hwy. 53 and 27th Ave., Lake Hallie

12:40 a.m., assault, 19950 block of Cty. TK X, Chippewa Falls

2:10 a.m., assault, 1300 block of Main St., Bloomer

2:49 a.m., drug abuse, 11500 block of 12th Ave., Lake Hallie

9:29 p.m., drug abuse, 250 block of W. Prairie View Rd., Chippewa Falls

