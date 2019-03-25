Chippewa County emergency and law enforcement agencies responded to the following calls:
Saturday, March 25
12:17 a.m., driving under the influence, Maple Street, Chippewa Falls
12:29 a.m., drug abuse, Hwy. 53 and 27th Ave., Lake Hallie
12:40 a.m., assault, 19950 block of Cty. TK X, Chippewa Falls
2:10 a.m., assault, 1300 block of Main St., Bloomer
2:49 a.m., drug abuse, 11500 block of 12th Ave., Lake Hallie
9:29 p.m., drug abuse, 250 block of W. Prairie View Rd., Chippewa Falls
