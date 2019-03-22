Chippewa County emergency and law enforcement agencies responded to the following calls:
Tuesday, March 19
1:55 a.m., driving under the influence, Mansur St. and Willow St., Chippewa Falls
3:00 p.m., theft, 600 block of Bridge St., Cornell
3:34 p.m., assault, 1300 block of 17th Ave., Bloomer
4:09 p.m., theft, 19050 block of 234th St., Cornell
10:48 p.m., assault, 10150 block of 190th St., Cadott
Wednesday, March 20
2:27 a.m., driving under the influence, 19th Ave and Kranzfelder St., Bloomer
5:29 p.m., theft, 16950 block of 54th Ave., Chippewa Falls
8:45 p.m., driving under the influence, Hwy. 40 and Morris-Erickson State Park
Thursday, March 21
12:11 a.m., drug abuse, Bridgewater Ave. and Irvine Park, Chippewa Falls
3:28 p.m., burglary, 2700 block of 116th St., Chippewa Falls
5:07 p.m., theft, 20350 block of 72nd Ave., Chippewa Falls
6:02 p.m., drug abuse, 450 block of E. South Ave., Chippewa falls
6:55 p.m., theft, 1900 block of Hallie Rd., Chippewa Falls
