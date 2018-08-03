Chippewa County emergency response and law enforcement agencies responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, Aug. 1
12:53 a.m. Domestic, 400 block of W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls.
1:10 a.m. Driving while intoxicated, Commercial Blvd., Lake Hallie. Dustin D. Clemmens, 36, in custody for OWI-fourth offense.
1:54 a.m. Fire, 200 block of 2nd Ave., Chippewa Falls.
4:14 a.m. Structure fire, 30800 block of Highway 27, Holcombe.
9:17 a.m. Domestic, 1600 block of 9th Ave., Bloomer.
10:42 a.m. Retail theft, 2500 block of Prairie View Rd., Lake Hallie.
10:44 a.m. Fraud, 800 block of Dwight St., Chippewa Falls.
1:33 p.m. Theft of items from vehicle, 1300 block of Main St., Bloomer.
3:08 p.m. Email fraud, 9200 block of 137th St., Chippewa Falls.
3:33 p.m. Driving while intoxicated, Highway 53, Chippewa Falls. Cody B. Werns, 29, in custody.
4:53 p.m. Gas drive off, 14900 block of County Highway S, Chippewa Falls. $47.01.
5:29 p.m. Debit card fraud, 1900 block of County Highway OO, Chippewa Falls.
5:51 p.m. Retail theft, 200 block of Washington St., Stanley.
9:51 p.m. Driving while intoxicated, Willow St., Chippewa Falls.
Thursday, Aug. 2
5:29 a.m. Theft of vehicle, 30400 block of Highway 27, Holcombe.
9:51 a.m. Report of injured bear, County Highway EE, Cornell.
5:36 p.m. Report of missing person, 4000 block of 131st St., Chippewa Falls. Person located 5:38 p.m.
6:42 p.m. Theft of license plates from vehicle, 18100 block of Highway 64, Jim Falls.
7:36 p.m. Domestic, 300 block of Edward St., Chippewa Falls.
8:45 p.m. Retail theft, Walmart, Lake Hallie.
8:49 p.m. Theft of bicycle, 300 block of E. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls.
9:27 p.m. Drug abuse, 5900 block of 33rd Ave., Eau Claire.
