Try 1 month for 99¢

Chippewa County emergency and law enforcement agencies responded to the following calls:

Wednesday, Feb. 13

1:08 p.m., theft, 100 block of Terrence St., Chippewa Falls

5:01 p.m., snowmobile complaint, Hwy. 29 at mile marker 79, Chippewa County

Thursday, Feb. 14

6:10 a.m., drug abuse 17th Ave. and Smith St., Bloomer

11:30 a.m., drug abuse, Cty. TK D and Cty. TK X, Boyd

2:28 p.m., theft, 600 block of E. Supple St., Boyd

4:22 p.m., snowmobile complaint, Cty. TK K, Cornell

4:37 p.m., snowmobile complaint, Hwy. 29, Chippewa County

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.