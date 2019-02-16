Chippewa County emergency and law enforcement agencies responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, Feb. 13
1:08 p.m., theft, 100 block of Terrence St., Chippewa Falls
5:01 p.m., snowmobile complaint, Hwy. 29 at mile marker 79, Chippewa County
Thursday, Feb. 14
6:10 a.m., drug abuse 17th Ave. and Smith St., Bloomer
11:30 a.m., drug abuse, Cty. TK D and Cty. TK X, Boyd
2:28 p.m., theft, 600 block of E. Supple St., Boyd
4:22 p.m., snowmobile complaint, Cty. TK K, Cornell
4:37 p.m., snowmobile complaint, Hwy. 29, Chippewa County
