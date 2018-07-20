Chippewa County emergency response and law enforcement agencies responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, July 18
5:29 p.m. Report of couple floating down river becoming separated, County Highway X, Chippewa Falls.
6:30 p.m. Theft, 1500 block of 17th Ave., Bloomer.
9:02 p.m. Domestic, 100 block of W. Spruce St., Chippewa Falls.
9:12 p.m. Gas drive off, 14900 block of County Highway S, Chippewa Falls. No amount listed.
9:23 p.m. Driving while intoxicated, State Street, Chippewa Falls. Report of vehicle in ditch.
11:32 p.m. Driving while intoxicated, Chippewa Falls. Jeffery W. Hanson, 32, in custody for OWI-third offense.
Thursday, July 19
3:40 a.m. Drug abuse, 600 block of Highway 27, Cadott. Report of subject attempting to steal a phone charger. Jackson J. Feller, 20, in custody for drug charges.
7:01 a.m. Domestic, 20 block of Duncan St., Chippewa Falls.
7:40 a.m. Criminal damage to lawn ornament, 2600 block of Freeway Dr., Bloomer.
12:40 p.m. Theft of ATV and iPhone, 6100 block of 166th St., Chippewa Falls.
2:36 p.m. Fraud, 2800 block of 119th St., Chippewa Falls.
8:09 p.m. Gas drive off, Lake Hallie. $43.00.
8:55 p.m. Domestic, Spring St., Chippewa Falls.
