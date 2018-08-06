Chippewa County emergency response and law enforcement agencies responded to the following calls:
Friday, Aug. 3
8:54 a.m., drug abuse, 900 block of Dutchman Drive, Chippewa Falls. Thomas J. Shew, 65, in custody. Nicole Marie Kressin, 31, in custody.
9:56 a.m., alarm at a business, 900 block of 1st Avenue, Chippewa Falls.
10:25 a.m., identity theft, 1500 block of Highway 178.
12:37 p.m., property found, 900 block of W. River St., Chippewa Falls. Report of a wallet and credit cards found in the trash after a woman went through the car wash and put the items in the trash.
12:38 p.m., theft, 1300 block of 122nd St., Chippewa Falls.
2:46 p.m., theft, 18000 block of 70th Avenue, Chippewa Falls. A package from a pharmacy was stolen from the residence on July 26.
4:53 p.m., theft, 2100 block of S. Prairieview Road, Chippewa Falls.
6:46 p.m., domestic disturbance, 4900 block of Highway F.
7: 09 p.m., theft, 700 block of North 8th Street, Cornell. Package stolen from front steps.
8:31 p.m., fire, Island Street and Willow Street, Chippewa Falls.
9: 42 p.m., alarm at a business, 500 block of West Grand Street, Chippewa Falls. One male subject detained.
9:56 p.m., fraud, 500 block of West Yellow Street, Cadott. Credit card fraud.
11:26 p.m., theft, 2786 Commercial Boulevard, Lake Hallie. Retail theft.
11:33 p.m., driving under the influence, Highway 178 and Highway S. Fredric J. Juel, 75, in custody for driving under the influence.
11:59 p.m., alarm at a business, 1800 block of Commerce Parkway, Chippewa Falls.
Saturday, Aug. 4
1:28 a.m., theft, 2786 Commercial Boulevard, Lake Hallie. Two arrests made for retail theft. No names listed.
2:30 a.m., alarm at a business, 1800 block of Commerce Parkway, Chippewa Falls.
5:22 a.m., property found, 2700 block of Prairie View Road, Chippewa Falls. Vehicle from retail theft at Walmart in Lake Hallie was reported as stolen and returned to the owner in Sawyer County.
7:37 a.m., alarm at a business, 1900 block of S. Prairie View Road, Chippewa Falls.
9:13 a.m., theft, 800 block of North Prairie St., Chippewa Falls. Vehicle was broken into and items were taken.
9:46 a.m., theft, 400 block of Pumphouse Road, Chippewa Falls. Cell phone stolen.
9:53 a.m., alarm at a business, 1000 block of Technology Way, Chippewa Falls.
11:28 a.m., fire, 800 block of West Elm Street, Chippewa Falls.
12:47 p.m., fire alarm, 18000 block of 145th Avenue, Chippewa Falls.
3:04 p.m., theft, 2786 Commercial Boulevard, Chippewa Falls.
4:17 p.m., theft, 18000 block of Highway 40, Bloomer. Gas drive-off of $85.23.
5:28 p.m., criminal damage, 12000 block of 40th Avenue, Chippewa Falls.
5: 45 p.m., property lost, 500 block of Mansfield Street, Chippewa Falls. Lost white shiatzu with no collar.
6:42 p.m., property found, Stanley. Wallet found at a gas station.
6:50 p.m., domestic disturbance, 4000 block of 131st Street, Chippewa Falls. Jamie Ranie Felker, 27, in custody. Cody Dean Shilts, 23, in custody.
6:52 p.m., alarm at a business, 600 block of 21st Avenue, Bloomer.
8:38 p.m., Highway 124, Chippewa Falls. Criminal traffic arrest.
8:47 p.m., disorderly conduct, 14000 block of 46th Avenue, Lake Hallie.
9:05 p.m., domestic disturbance, 8700 block of 40th Street, Colfax.
Sunday, Aug. 5
1:32 a.m., driving under the influence, Main and Cliff streets, Chippewa Falls. Melissa A. Christman, 48, in custody for driving under the influence, first offense.
6:58 a.m., alarm at a business, 200 block of Summit Park Drive, Chippewa Falls.
7:57 a.m., property found, Bloomer.
9:45 a.m., theft, 300 block of Garden Street, Chippewa Falls. License plates stolen.
11:34 a.m., theft, 600 block of South Broadway Street, Stanley. Gas drive-off of $37.95.
12:44 p.m., harassment — stalking — threats, 2000 block of 90th Street, Eau Claire.
4:25 p.m., theft, Otter Lake Boat Landing, Stanley. Strap and trolling motor taken from truck at the boat landing.
4:59 p.m., fire, 9600 block of 152nd Street, Chippewa Falls.
5:46 p.m., restraining order/bond/no contact violation, 19000 block of 150th Avenue, Jim Falls.
6:50 p.m., driving under the influence, 200 block of North Central Street. No name listed.
7:38 p.m., criminal damage, 7000 block of Highway 178.
9:07 p.m., drug abuse, 27000 block of Highway F, Chippewa Falls.
10:12 p.m., alarm at a business, 2900 block of South Prairie View Road, Chippewa Falls.
