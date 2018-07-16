Chippewa County emergency response and law enforcement agencies responded to the following calls:
Saturday, July 14
12:09 a.m., drug abuse, 24000 block of Highway S, Cadott.
12:10 a.m., driving under the influence arrest, Highway B and East 42nd St, Chippewa Falls. No name listed.
12:40 a.m., driving under the influence arrest, Chippewa Falls. Skyann K. Nylen, 18, arrested for OWI first offense.
1:08 a.m., driving under the influence arrest, Highway B and East 42nd St., Chippewa Falls,
1:17 a.m., fire, 24000 block of Highway S, Cadott.
2:35 a.m., property found, 2400 block of Highway S, Cadott. Black Motorola cell phone found.
2:37 a.m., property found, 2400 block of Highway S, Cadott. Credit card found.
4:02 a.m., driving under the influence arrest, 18000 block of 75th Avenue, Chippewa Falls. No name listed.
4:24 a.m., fraud, 24000 block of Highway S, Cadott. $200 in counterfeit money found.
4:26 a.m., domestic disturbance, 100 block of East Vine Street.
6:08 a.m., property found, 24000 block of Highway S, Cadott. Black Samsung phone found.
7:55 a.m., property found, 24000 block of Highway S, Cadott. Phone found.
8:46 a.m., accident, 16000 block of 190th Avenue, Bloomer. A truck struck power lines.
9:11 a.m., domestic disturbance, 10 block of West Vine Street, Chippewa Falls.
9:47 a.m., fire, 19000 block of 70th Avenue, Chippewa Falls.
10:12 a.m., theft, 24000 block of Highway 178, Cornell. Theft of a single-axle, enclosed 8-by-10 trailer.
12:11 p.m., harassment – stalking – threats, 10000 block of Highway X, Chippewa Falls.
12:28 p.m., driving while under the influence arrest, North 182nd Street and Highway 178, Jim Falls. No name listed.
12:38 p.m., bank alarm, 30 block of West Columbia Street, Chippewa Falls. All was secure.
12:55 p.m., harassment –stalking – threats, 200 block of West Columbia Street, Chippewa Falls.
2: 53 p.m., property found, 24000 block of Highway S, Cadott.
5:50 p.m., domestic disturbance, 24000 block of Highway S, Cadott.
6:29 p.m., fraud, 24000 block of Highway S, Cadott.
7:23 p.m., drug abuse, Highway 27 and Highway S.
7:36 p.m., assault and battery, Chippewa Falls.
8:14 p.m., domestic disturbance, 100 block of Colome Street, Chippewa Falls.
9: 18 p.m., theft, 11000 block of Highway Q, Chippewa Falls.
9:26 p.m., disorderly conduct, 500 block of East Ingersoll Street.
10:08 p.m., theft, 100 block of East Street.
10:41 p.m., property found, 24000 block of Highway S, Cadott. Pink T-Mobile Android found.
11:09 p.m., drug abuse, 24000 block of Highway S, Cadott.
11:12 p.m., driving under the influence arrest, Highway J and 178. No name listed.
11:22 p.m., drug abuse, 24000 block of Highway S, Cadott.
Sunday, July 15
12:09 a.m., driving under the influence arrest, Highways 124 and 29. No name listed.
12:22 a.m., harassment – stalking – threats, 32000 block of Highway V, Boyd.
12:38 a.m., underage drinking, 9100 block of Highway 27, Chippewa Falls.
12:49 a.m., drug abuse, Highway 178 and 185th Street.
12:56 a.m., assault and battery, bloomer.
1 a.m., drug abuse, 24000 block of Highway S, Cadott.
3:17 a.m., property found, skate park, Chippewa Falls.
8:06 a.m., accident, Morris Street, Chippewa Falls.
8:08 a.m., criminal damage, 500 block of Lavorata Road, Cadott.
9:59 a.m., weather complaint, 100 block of McKnight Street (spelling), Stanley. Report of trees on power lines.
10:08 a.m., theft, 12000 block of 189th Street, Jim Falls. Boat and motor theft.
11:34 a.m., criminal traffic arrest, Village of Lake Halle. No name listed.
12:29 p.m., harassment – stalking – threats, 200 block of North Central Street, New Auburn.
2:37 p.m., harassment – stalking – threats, 29000 block of 100th Avenue, Cadott.
3:06 p.m., property found, 200 block of 1st Avenue, Chippewa Falls. Sword found in yard.
6: 51 p.m., domestic disturbance, 16000 block of North 56th Avenue, Chippewa Falls.
8:29 p.m., driving under the influence arrest, Highway 53, Lake Hallie. No name listed. Iain S. Greum, 34, arrested for operating while under the influence first offense.
10:03 p.m., theft, 300 block of Lincoln Street, Stanley. Items stolen out of a semi truck’s cab.
10:19 p.m., domestic disturbance, 900 block of Dutchman Drive, Chippewa Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.