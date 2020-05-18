Pop-up drive-in movie theater to debut Saturday at Chippewa Falls fairgrounds

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A unique movie experience is coming to the Chippewa Valley to make up for months of lost time.

A series of pop-up drive-in movie theater experiences dubbed “Chippewa Valley Drive-In,” are set to bring the classic movie watching experience to multiple locations around the area. The first chance to catch this limited time experience will be Friday in Menomonie and Saturday at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair in Chippewa Falls. The event in Chippewa Falls starts at 8:45 p.m. and gates open at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $30 per vehicle and go on-sale Monday evening online at cvdrivein.com.

The event is a collaboration between local theater chain Micon Cinemas, which will be providing a 40-foot screen for the event, and event organizers Alpha Market and Events, M3 Sound and Stage and Wilkes Group.

Sound will be transmitted to each car via an FM transmitter and concessions will be available to be delivered to your car. And to keep in compliance with safety guidelines, trash bags and hand sanitizer will be provided to each car as entering the gates at the fairgrounds.

Longtime moviegoer Justin Bayley said getting the opportunity to go to a movie again after about two months of theaters shutting down is a luxury he plans to take advantage of.