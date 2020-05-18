Pop-up drive-in movie theater to debut Saturday at Chippewa Falls fairgrounds

A unique movie experience is coming to the Chippewa Valley to make up for months of lost time.
A series of pop-up drive-in movie theater experiences dubbed “Chippewa Valley Drive-In,” are set to bring the classic movie watching experience to multiple locations around the area. The first chance to catch this limited time experience will be Friday in Menomonie and Saturday at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair in Chippewa Falls. The event in Chippewa Falls starts at 8:45 p.m. and gates open at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $30 per vehicle and go on-sale Monday evening online at cvdrivein.com.
The event is a collaboration between local theater chain Micon Cinemas, which will be providing a 40-foot screen for the event, and event organizers Alpha Market and Events, M3 Sound and Stage and Wilkes Group.
Sound will be transmitted to each car via an FM transmitter and concessions will be available to be delivered to your car. And to keep in compliance with safety guidelines, trash bags and hand sanitizer will be provided to each car as entering the gates at the fairgrounds.
Longtime moviegoer Justin Bayley said getting the opportunity to go to a movie again after about two months of theaters shutting down is a luxury he plans to take advantage of.
“It sounds like a really cool experience,” Bayley said. “I’ve never seen a movie at a drive-in before, so for one to open up is really unique and interesting. I miss going to the theater to see a movie because there isn’t anything else like it. Netflix is great and all, but seeing a movie with other people is irreplaceable.”
Brian Sandy, representative of Alpha Marketing and Events said Micon Cinemas and the other organizers are working with distributors to screen first-run films even though this would be a very unconventional release strategy for a major film studio.
In a press release, Chippewa Valley Drive-In said details for the events this weekend, and all subsequent events will be tentative as COVID-19 restrictions, continue to evolve rapidly.
“Because of the current environment guidelines for the events are being established as each event opens. We are looking at the most current guidelines set by local Health Departments and as guidelines change the event will change with them.”
The movie choice for the event is going to be announced Tuesday or Wednesday, Sandy said, but did say it will be family friendly. For more information on upcoming Chippewa Valley Drive-In events, you can visit the website.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.