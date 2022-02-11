Post-COVID 'return to play' guidelines updated

Changes in CDC quarantine and isolation protocols and mixed guidance from schools and entities have left some young athletes and their parents unsure about how and when to safely “return to play,” but the American Academy of Pediatrics is clearing things up with newly updated parameters.

Late last month, AAP revised its guidance for youth returning to sports and activity after contracting COVID, with the both the CDC’s recent changes and myocarditis risk rates factored in.

Sports and recreation, the organization notes, offers both physical and psychological benefits, from stronger bodies to increased socialization, and as such getting recovered players back on the field — safely — is a priority.

Dr. Christen R. Chamberland, pediatric cardiology expert at Gundersen Health System, says medical experts are sharing the AAP guidance with schools and athletic organizations to help everyone get on the same page, but encourages parents to understand the outline as well for their child’s safety and share with coaches. The guidelines factor in the severity of COVID symptoms experienced, the athlete’s competition level, local COVID precautions in place and the type of sport.

“With COVID it’s always a moving target — when we have more information, we try to make better educated decisions,” Chamberland says. “This is new, so not all organizations may be aware.”

Considerations in general for risk vs. benefit of participating in group sports during the pandemic should include local disease activity — La Crosse County is rated critically high at present, but case rates are falling — and if the athlete or a household member is considered high risk for severe COVID symptoms.

Vaccination for those eligible is strongly recommended by the AAP, and participants able to wear a mask for the particular sport should do so in all indoor settings. Hand sanitizer should be applied frequently or hand washing if possible. Anyone with COVID symptoms should not attend practices or competitions.

While instances of myocarditis are less common than initially believed, at 0.5 to 3%, the condition can still affect even those who were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, and some may suffer lingering respiratory issues post infection. Athletes who experience chest pain, shortness of breath, heart racing or unusual fatigue, including symptoms exacerbated by physical activity, should consult with their physician, as an EKG or blood work may be advised before returning to athletics, Chamberland says.

Athletes who were diagnosed with myocarditis or had severe COVID symptoms which necessitated ICU hospitalization or intubation should abstain from exercise for three to six months and have cardiology clearance.

Those with mild or no symptoms should follow CDC guidelines of a minimum five days in quarantine, and may return to athletics if their symptoms are improved, they are fever free for at least 24 hours and they are able to mask for at least 10 days when in all public spaces. A discussion with their provider, either via telemedicine or in person, is advised.

Patients who had moderate symptoms should, post isolation, be symptom free and gradually increase activity for at least four days before resuming sports and wear their mask for 10 days. The athlete and their parent should be mindful of any chest pain, shortness of breath or other issues upon return to sports, and if these are experienced activity should be ceased and a doctor seen.

Chamberland notes that those competing at a higher level have a higher risk of post-infection complications, and even those who are vaccinated should follow the above guidance.

Youth who have not tested positive for the virus but have been inactive for a month or more due to cancelled athletic activities or physical education classes should begin a gradual return to exercise, starting out at 25% intensity every other day and increasing in 10% increments until a comfortable level is achieved.

Chamberland emphasizes young athletes shouldn’t be expected to perform at peak prematurely.

“Listen to your kids,” Chamberland says. “If they are feeling symptoms (outside of) sports or during sports, they may be deconditioned. With COVID, being in bed because of quarantine or not feeling well, pushing them back into the same athletic level they were at before may not work for them, and they may need to take things slow. Really pay attention to them — don’t over exert them.”

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

