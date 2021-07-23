POTENTIAL DANGER: Chippewa Falls Police in search of man accused of attempted abductions

The Chippewa Falls Police Department is actively looking for a 2014 Black, Volkswagen Jetta with no plates. The vehicle also has a slightly discolored front bumper.

This vehicle has been involved in three reported incidents of attempted abductions of adult females in the area. Adults females reporting this so far have been around high teens to low 20's in age.

The suspect associated with the vehicle has been described as a large and tall white male approximately 30 yes of age with brown hair.

The investigation is active and it appears there may be a danger to the public at this time.

If you see this vehicle please contact 911 immediately and do not contact the operator.

