 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prairie Farm man charged with seventh drunken-driving offense
0 Comments

Prairie Farm man charged with seventh drunken-driving offense

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Prairie Farm man has been charged with his seventh drunken-driving offense after he was arrested June 5 near New Auburn.

Anson_MUG

Dennis H. Anson, 40, was charged in Chippewa County Court with seventh-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. He had a 0.136 blood-alcohol level, according to a blood draw.

Judge Steve Gibbs released Anson on a signature bond.

According to the criminal complaint, a Wisconsin State Patrol officer approached Anson's car at a gas station in New Auburn, after becoming aware there were open alcoholic containers in the vehicle. Anson appeared intoxicated, and he failed field sobriety tests. He was taken to a nearby hospital in Bloomer for a blood draw, then taken to the Chippewa County Jail.

Online court records show Anson was convicted of his sixth drunken-driving offense in Rusk County Court in 2012.

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Arkansas gov. seeks to end school mask mandate ban

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News