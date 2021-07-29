Prairie Farm man charged with seventh drunken-driving offense

A Prairie Farm man has been charged with his seventh drunken-driving offense after he was arrested June 5 near New Auburn.

Dennis H. Anson, 40, was charged in Chippewa County Court with seventh-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. He had a 0.136 blood-alcohol level, according to a blood draw.

According to the criminal complaint, a Wisconsin State Patrol officer approached Anson's car at a gas station in New Auburn, after becoming aware there were open alcoholic containers in the vehicle. Anson appeared intoxicated, and he failed field sobriety tests. He was taken to a nearby hospital in Bloomer for a blood draw, then taken to the Chippewa County Jail.