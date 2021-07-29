Prairie Farm man charged with seventh drunken-driving offense

A Prairie Farm man has been charged with his seventh drunken-driving offense after he was arrested June 5 near New Auburn.
Dennis H. Anson, 40, was charged in Chippewa County Court with seventh-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. He had a 0.136 blood-alcohol level, according to a blood draw.
Judge Steve Gibbs released Anson on a signature bond.
According to the criminal complaint, a Wisconsin State Patrol officer approached Anson's car at a gas station in New Auburn, after becoming aware there were open alcoholic containers in the vehicle. Anson appeared intoxicated, and he failed field sobriety tests. He was taken to a nearby hospital in Bloomer for a blood draw, then taken to the Chippewa County Jail.
Online court records show Anson was convicted of his sixth drunken-driving offense in Rusk County Court in 2012.
Chippewa County Circuit Court felony cases in June
Trevor L. Rivers
Trevor L. Rivers, 21, of 4457 132nd St., Chippewa Falls, was charged June 29 with possession of methamphetamine-party to a crime. Officers found suspected drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine in a car Rivers was riding in June 23 in Lake Hallie, according to a criminal complaint.
Stryker S. Rivers
Stryker S. Rivers, 22, of 4457 132nd St., Chippewa Falls, was charged June 29 with possession of methamphetamine-party to a crime. Officers found suspected drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine in a car Rivers was driving on June 23 in Lake Hallie, according to a criminal complaint.
Zamuel M. Leland
Zamuel M. Leland, 18, of 4714 Kappus Road, Eau Claire, was charged June 29 with three counts of felony bail jumping and possession of methamphetamine-party to a crime. Officers found suspected drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine in a car Leland was riding in on June 23 in Lake Hallie, according to a criminal complaint.
John R. Sukopp
John R. Sukopp, 50, of 926 13th Ave., Bloomer, was charged June 28 with OWI-fourth offense, operating with a prohibited alcohol level-fourth offense and failing to install an ignition interlock device. He was also charged July 3 with felony bail jumping. Sukopp failed some field sobriety tests after an officer pulled him over May 31 in Chippewa Falls, and a blood draw showed his blood-alcohol level at the time was 0.03 percent, according to a criminal complaint.
Kenneth M. Colburn Jr.
Kenneth M. Colburn Jr., 32, of 50660 Harmony St., Osseo, was charged June 25 with fleeing/eluding an officer. Colburn fled from a Chippewa County sheriff’s deputy attempting to make a traffic stop on May 14 in the town of Colburn, waved a utility knife and eventually submitted to field sobriety tests, according to a criminal complaint. Colburn said he had had four Budweiser beers throughout the day, according the complaint.
Shawn R. Niblett
Shawn R. Niblett, 19, of 226 W. Cedar St., Chippewa Falls, was charged June 25 with possession of THC with intent and maintaining a drug trafficking place. After finding suspected marijuana residue and paraphernalia in trash from Niblett’s residence, officers obtained a search warrant and found drug paraphernalia and roughly 573 grams of suspected marijuana inside the residence, according to a criminal complaint.
Samuel J. Ruhe
Samuel J. Ruhe, 21, of 711 4th Ave., Eau Claire, was charged June 25 with felony possession of THC-party to a crime-repeater. A Lake Hallie police officer found suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia in Ruhe’s vehicle in Lake Halie April 12, according to a criminal complaint.
Christion L. Warner
Christion L. Warner, 18, of 625 S. White St., Fall Creek, was charged June 21 with felony bail jumping.
Christopher W. Ursery
Christopher W. Ursery, 35, of 3128 Runway Ave., Eau Claire, was charged June 21 with felony bail jumping.
Jeffrey J. Sonsalla
Jeffrey J. Sonsalla, 51, of 221 Allen St., Chippewa Falls, was charged June 20 with felony bail jumping.
Brooke D. Ross
Brooke D. Ross, 18, of S8480 Thrush Dr., Eau Claire, was charged June 20 with felony bail jumping.
Brian G. Eddy
Brian G. Eddy, 49f, of 1157 Evergreen Ln., Chippewa Falls, was charged June 20 and June 26 with felony bail jumping.
Melissa M. Maurer
Melissa M. Maurer, 36, of 13547 43rd Ave., Chippewa Falls, was charged June 19 with felony identity theft. Maurer used another Chippewa County Jail inmate’s phone to make phone calls, and the other inmate said Maurer had ordered several canteen items on the other inmate’s account, according to a criminal complaint.
Amber L. Austin
Amber L. Austin, 34, of 594 Maitland Dr., Chippewa Falls, was charged June 19 with felony possession of THC. Austin told a Chippewa Falls police officer she had “smoked a bowl” after the officer pulled her over for running a flashing red light in Chippewa Falls May 27, according to a criminal complaint. The officer found a used blunt with suspected marijuana inside Austin’s car, according to the complaint.
Amanda S. Mentink
Amanda S. Mentink, 32, of 1524 Devney Dr., Altoona, was charged June 18 with possession of amphetamine with intent, possession of schedule IV drugs with intent and four counts of felony bail jumping. Mentink attempted to drop a purse containing drug paraphernalia, $632 in cash and over 16 grams of suspected methamphetamine into a vehicle after being questioned by law enforcement in Stanley June 12, according to a criminal complaint.
Kristy L. White
Kristy L. White, 38, of 509 Ferry St., Eau Claire was charged June 18 with possession of amphetamine with intent, possession of Psilocybin mushrooms, possession of THC with intent and nine counts of felony bail jumping. After pulling White over in Lake Hallie June 12, a police officer found mushrooms, drug paraphernalia, suspected marijuana and a “large amount” of suspected methamphetamine, according to a criminal complaint.
Maliki R. Sandley-Wangner
Maliki R. Sandley-Wangner, 24, of 26828 276th St., Holcombe was charged June 18 with possession of THC with intent and possession of methamphetamine. A Chippewa County deputy arrested Sandley-Wangner May 9; Sandley-Wangner had five Rusk County warrants for his arrest, according to the criminal complaint. Authorities found drug paraphernalia, 39 grams of suspected marijuana, suspected methamphetamine and pills inside the vehicle, according to the complaint.
Eric J. Starck
Eric J. Starck, 37, of 221 E. 1st Ave., Stanley was charged June 11 with felony bail jumping and three counts of misappropriating ID information-obtain money-party to a crime. Starck wrote over $7,000 in checks he had stolen from a business owner in October and November 2017, then paid a woman to cash the checks for him, according to a criminal complaint.
Chelsea C. Steinke
Chelsea C. Steinke, 21, of 19809 County Highway X, Chippewa Falls was charged June 8 with felony bail jumping and possession of methamphetamine. Authorities found drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine in a car Steinke was riding in June 3, according to a criminal complaint.
Jerome K. Sletten
Jerome K. Sletten, 59, of 820 N. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls was charged June 8 with felony bail jumping.
Tou B. Vang
Tou B. Vang, 35, of 12 Winthrop St. N., St. Paul, Minn., was charged June 7 with felony retail theft-intentionally take between $500 and $5,000. Vang reportedly stole a $560 sonar fish-finder from Farm and Fleet in Lake Hallie Oct. 21, according to a criminal complaint.
Frank A. Peterlik
Frank A. Peterlik, 58, of 519 Maitland Dr., Chippewa Falls was charged June 7 with felony bail jumping.
Carlee J. Hamilton
Carlee J. Hamilton, 27, of 4096 131st St., Chippewa Falls was charged June 7 with felony bail jumping.
Paul J. Kurtenbach
Paul J. Kurtenbach, 49, of 1078 Circle Dr., Wayzata, Minn. was charged June 7 with felony bail jumping.
Makala L. Schabell
Makala L. Schabell, 23, of 314 ½ Island St., Chippewa Falls was charged June 5 with felony child abuse-recklessly cause harm. A 10-year-old child told authorities Schabell had picked the child up and threw the child toward a sink, causing a bloody nose, according to a criminal complaint. Authorities found a two-inch bruise beneath the child’s right eye.
Jarrod Eich
Jarrod P. Eich, 44, of 2883 116th St., Chippewa Falls was charged June 5 with felony bail jumping.
Gordon R. Parks
Gordon R. Parks, 48, of W10298 Carpenter Rd., Tripoli was charged June 5 with OWI-fourth offense. After Parks was involved in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 124 in Chippewa Falls May 10, Parks failed some field sobriety tests but did not have alcohol in his system, according to a breath test. Officers concluded he was “impaired by an illicit substance,” according to a criminal complaint.
Jackson M. Mommsen
Jackson M. Mommsen, 26, of 1607 9th St., Eau Claire was charged June 5 with felony bail jumping.
Jered T. May
Jered T. May, 20, of 36 W. River St., Chippewa Falls was charged June 5 with four felonies: burglary-arm self with a dangerous weapon, theft of movable property, felony bail jumping and felony possession of THC. May reportedly told investigators Sept. 13 that he broke into a Lake Hallie house and stole a Winchester rifle on May 10. Investigators found suspected marijuana inside May’s residence, according to a criminal complaint.
Sara L. Evans
Sara L. Evans, 40, of 11548 13th Ave., Chippewa Falls was charged June 5 with felony bail jumping.
Michelle M. Twilley
Michelle M. Twilley, 37, of 1824 Bellinger St., Eau Claire was charged June 5 with two counts of felony bail jumping.
Damien K. Vizer
Damien K. Vizer, 18, of 7913 320th St., Boyd was charged June 5 with felony possession of THC with intent. Vizer told law enforcement he had marijuana and drug paraphernalia in his vehicle after being contacted by a sheriff’s deputy May 4 in the town of Eagle Point, according to a criminal complaint.
Rebecca S. Davis
Rebecca S. Davis, 41, of 320 Putnam St., Eau Claire was charged June 4 with three counts of felony bail jumping.
Mark W. Booker
Mark W. Booker, 23, of 1010 Broadway St., Superior was charged June 4 with possession of methamphetamine. Authorities found suspected methamphetamine in a bag belonging to Booker after Booker was involved in an accident on Highway 124 in Chippewa Falls May 10, according to a criminal complaint.
Nathan R. Schultz
Nathan R. Schultz, 35, of 902 Vine St., Eau Claire was charged June 4 with felony bail jumping.
Cory R. Birch
Cory R. Birch, 31, of 19941 County Highway X Lot 14, Chippewa Falls was charged June 4 with three felonies: possession of THC with intent, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of methamphetamine. Authorities found acetaminophen hydrocodone and drug paraphernalia in a car Birch was riding in May 8, according to a criminal complaint.
Richard G. Shilts
Richard G. Shilts, 52, of 1173 E. Madison St., Eau Claire was charged June 4 with possession of methamphetamine and felony bail jumping. Authorities found suspected methamphetamine and suspected drug paraphernalia in Shilts’ car May 8, according to a criminal complaint.
Nathan E. Freedy
Nathan E. Freedy, 36, of 6133 166th St., Chippewa Falls was charged June 4 with felony possession of methamphetamine. Authorities found suspected methamphetamine and suspected drug paraphernalia inside Freedy’s hotel room in May, according to a criminal complaint.
Daniel S. Zelms
Daniel S. Zelms, 33, of 14670 46th Avenue N., Chippewa Falls was charged June 4 with THC possession with intent-repeater. Authorities arrested Zelms April 29 after finding 516 grams of suspected marijuana, $1,426 in cash and suspected drug paraphernalia inside Zelms’ car, according to a criminal complaint.
Dale R. Schick
Dale R. Schick, Jr., 46, of 1821 Priddy St., Bloomer was charged June 4 with felony possession of methamphetamine-party to a crime. A Wisconsin State Trooper found suspected methamphetamine in Schick’s car May 7 in the town of Tilden, according to a criminal complaint.
Everett W. Hedrington
Everett W. Hedrington Jr., 23, of 3487 S. Joles Pkwy., Chippewa Falls was charged June 4 with felony bail jumping and possession of marijuana-second offense. Authorities arrested Hedrington after finding suspected marijuana in a car April 25, according to a criminal complaint.
Brian A. Glenz
Brian A. Glenz, 38, of N2060 County Highway XX, Cadott was charged June 4 with felony possession of methamphetamine-repeater. Authorities arrested Glenz May 27 on Chippewa and Eau Claire county warrants, and found three grams of suspected methamphetamine in Glenz’s pocket, according to a criminal complaint.
John S. Newkirk
John S. Newkirk, 51 of 221 S. Holly Ave., Elk Mound was charged June 4 with felony possession of methamphetamine. Authorities found suspected methamphetamine and suspected marijuana in a car driven by Newkirk April 29, according to a criminal complaint.
Paul Clark
Paul W. Clark, 42, of 3603 Greendale Ct., Eau Claire was charged June 4 with three counts of felony bail jumping.
Daniel T. Pannell
Daniel T. Pannell, 44, of 11111 43
rd Ave., Chippewa Falls was charged June 1 with two charges of attempting to obtain controlled substances by fraud and one charge of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud. According to a criminal complaint, Pannell used a fake name and social security number to try to get pain medication from HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
Guy A. Korn
Guy A. Korn, 36, 11884 27
th Ave., Chippewa Falls was charged June 1 with fail/maintain sex offender registry. Korn was convicted in 2001 of second-degree sexual assault of a child in Chippewa County and did not return multiple registration letters attempting to confirm his residence, according to a criminal complaint.
