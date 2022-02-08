President of Leinenkugel's Brewing Company, Dick Leinenkugel to retire at the end of 2022

One chapter of a family legacy will end, with another beginning at a storied Chippewa Falls business.

Dick Leinenkugel, who led his family-founded Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company to an audience of drinkers across the country via the massive hit Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy, will retire at the end of 2022 after serving eight years as president of the brewery.

Leinenkugel, 64, will pass the baton to his nephew and sixth-generation Leinenkugel, Tony Bugher, who will be charged with steering the 155-year-old Chippewa Falls, Wisc.-based brewery into its next chapter.

“I am just thrilled that another descendent of Jacob Leinenkugel will now lead our brewery,” Leinenkugel said in a press release. “The more family members we can have be part of this business, the better. Working with the Molson and Coors families has been a blessing, especially when it comes to understanding the value of heritage in a business.”

Bugher, 45, joined Molson Coors at his uncle’s urging in 2014 and has progressed through several roles in the company, including craft and import manager, field marketing manager and senior distributor sales executive. He recently took over as associate marketing manager for Leinenkugel’s, where he works on sales and distributor engagement and branded partnerships and is overseeing the installation of a new pilot brewery in Chippewa Falls that’s slated to come online this spring.

Bugher, whose mother, Kate, was Leinenkugel’s first tour guide when the brewery opened for tours in 1967, aims to continue the legacy set by previous generations of Leinenkugel leaders while pushing “the constant evolution” of the brewery and its brands to modernize and connect with a new generation of drinkers.

“Each generation of Leinenkugel’s leadership has made a significantly positive impact throughout our 155 years of brewing history,” Bugher said. “It’s an honor and a privilege to have that opportunity to continue the legacy alongside my uncle John and cousins Katie and Matt Leinenkugel. I appreciate all that I’ve learned from Dick throughout the past eight years and look forward the future of our family’s storied brand that we love so much.”

Bugher will spend the balance of 2022 alongside Dick Leinenkugel, touring the country on the Leinenkugel 155th Anniversary Appreciation Tour. The tour will visit key distributor markets throughout the year, with Tony officially taking the helm on Jan. 1, 2023.

“I’m grateful to be able to work with some really great people and be out there in the market representing our family and selling our family’s beer with our distributors partners and sales team partners,” Leinenkugel said. “Just seeing the love that drinkers have for a brand that’s been around for 155 years — when you stop to think about it, how cool is that I was able to represent my family and be part of that?”

