Fitness is a hobby for some people. But for one new Chippewa Falls business owner, it’s a lifestyle.
Just Jen Fitness is a new private fitness training location located in downtown Chippewa Falls.
Owner Jennifer Sherbinow is opening her new location on Monday, Nov. 4, and Just Jen Fitness will focus on individual goal fitness training on a variety of different levels and offers a variety of different packages and price points.
Sherbinow said the goal of her business is to offer a different workout option for Chippewa Valley residents who aren’t too keen on large class sizes.
“I wanted to do something that is really focused on getting to create relationships with people and not having a mass of 30 people in a class,” Sherbinow said.
“Here, I get to know people a little bit better,” she said. “Having this type of environment I think is going to get people who don’t want to go to a larger gym to feel comfortable easier. I think it’s great that in this community people have so much to choose from as far as fitness options. There are a lot of different niches and I’m just trying to provide another avenue for people to choose from.”
Sherbinow has dedicated her life to fitness since she was in college but said it hasn’t always been a walk in the park. She attended UW-La Crosse where she earned her bachelor’s degree in community health education and went on to compete in figure and bodybuilding competitions.
The confidence needed to compete in these competitions did not come right away, Sherbinow said. It required a lot of steadfast work and courage to become a leader in the fitness community.
“In college, I started as the person in the back in the room,” Sherbinow said. “I didn’t want to stand in the front. I know what it’s like to be the person who is scared to be in the class. I was nervous and not very confident, but I eventually moved up to the front of the class and then I was asked to start teaching. I’ve also been the person who’s had to start over again after some health issues, so I know what it’s like to come back from that.”
Now that the 50-year-old Sherbinow is about to open her own business for the first time, she said she also hopes to dispel some of the myths about fitness to the individuals who walk through the doors of Just Jen Fitness.
She said doesn’t believe in fad diets because they aren’t sustainable, and the need to eat a healthy diet is just as (if not more) important than exercising on a routine basis.
One of the aspects of Just Jen Fitness that Sherbinow is excited about offering is a program called “Express Training,” where she will offer a 30-minute session for only $5 in order to provide community members an accessible and affordable way to work out on a budget.
Sherbinow said anyone who wants to make a positive change in their life should come down and check out the space because she is ready to impart her knowledge on anyone willing to work hard and improve their quality of life.
“Exercise and food have to work with your lifestyle if it’s going to be sustainable,” Sherbinow said. “Whether it’s 30 minutes or an hour, it doesn’t matter as long as you’re doing something. We’re going to go out and we’re going to have fun, so I’ve just learned through my own trial and error over the years and what I’ve learned most is people usually say they don’t have time. So I’m trying to be more available and accessible to help people make time to make a healthy choice.”
For more information on Just Jen Fitness and the services it provides, visit www.justjenfitness.com.
