Those looking for a place to get fit both mentally and physically now have a place to call home in the heart of downtown Chippewa Falls. Just Jen Fitness is a new fitness instruction studio that is now open in downtown Chippewa Falls.
Owner Jennifer Sherbinow and her staff will offer a wide variety of fitness classes and private instruction at every price and class size level. A ribbon- cutting ceremony was held for the new business Thursday night which featured Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce members, community leaders and individuals throughout the Chippewa Falls community.
Sherbinow, a former resident of the Chippewa Valley who is returning to Chippewa Falls to open Just Jen Fitness, said it is exciting to return to a supportive community to open a small business for the first time.
“I’m excited to be back again and a part of this community,” Sherbinow said. “I look forward to contributing to the health and wellness of the community. I’m just a factor in that, but I think I can reach out to another demographic of people who are looking to get healthy and provide them with the skills to improve their mental and physical health. I’m excited to be welcomed into this small business community, I’ve already made some good friends and met some good people, so thank you to everyone for supporting me.”
One of the aspects of Just Jen Fitness that Sherbinow is excited about offering is a program called “Express Training,” where she will offer a 30-minute session for only $5 in order to provide community members an accessible and affordable way to work out on a budget.
“Some people have come to a class and decided to do training afterwards,” Sherbinow said.
“The express is meant for people who want something extra or people who don’t have a lot of time but want to get some exercise. It’s affordable, it’s accessible and at $5 it is feasible for a lot of people.”
Sherbinow has dedicated her life to fitness since she was in college, but said it hasn’t always been a walk in the park.
She attended the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in community health education and went on to compete in figure and bodybuilding competitions.
The confidence needed to compete in these competitions did not come right away, Sherbinow said. It required a lot of steadfast work and courage to become a leader in the fitness community.
“In college, I started as the person in the back in the room,” Sherbinow said. “I didn’t want to stand in the front. I know what it’s like to be the person who is scared to be in the class. I was nervous and not very confident, but I eventually moved up to the front of the class and then I was asked to start teaching. I’ve also been the person who’s had to start over again after some health issues, so I know what it’s like to come back from that.”
Chippewa Falls Main Street Director, Teri Ouimette said it is exciting to have Just Jen Fitness downtown because it is a business offering that will improve the lives of individuals in the community.
“Congratulations to Jen and we’re really happy to have them downtown,” Ouimette said. “We’re looking forward to working with them, promoting them and doing whatever we need to do. We’ve already met several times about doing that, so I’m excited to work with them and welcome them to the downtown community.”
For more information on Just Jen Fitness and the services it provides, visit www.justjenfitness.com.
