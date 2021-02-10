Pro Fleet Care names Justin Miller as its owner/operator of their Central West Wisconsin dealership

CLAYTON—Pro Fleet Care has named Justin Miller as its owner/operator of the Central West Wisconsin dealership serving the counties of Polk, Barron, Saint Croix, Dunn, Pierce and Pepin.
“I first heard about Pro Fleet Care through the Farm Show Magazine,” said Miller. “Pro Fleet Care’s article ‘Mobile Rust Control Business’ caught my attention. I started researching more about Pro Fleet Care’s products, process, and values. I was impressed with what I learned so I set up a telephone meeting with Greg Lawrie, President of Pro Fleet Care.
“Prior to joining Pro Fleet Care, I worked as a farm hand. Over years of working with equipment, I saw first-hand the destruction of equipment caused by rust. I know the value of helping customers protect their assets from the costly and harmful effects of rust. I am excited to be bringing Pro Fleet Care to my area and I am dedicated to serving customers with a job well done.”
Greg Lawrie, president of Pro Fleet Care, said, “We are very excited to welcome Justin Miller as our newest addition to the Pro Fleet Care family. We have been busy adding dealers to our Mobile Rust Control Business in North America. Justin will be our fifth dealer in Wisconsin and we are working closely with two more individuals to expand our network to 7 dealers in Wisconsin by spring. We look forward to Justin developing a successful business. I know that with Justin’s experience and good work ethic, he will serve his customers well.“
Over the past 35 years Pro Fleet Care has been the leader in mobile rust control providing services to individuals, farmers, landscapers, large and small fleet owners, governmental agencies, and Fortune 100 companies on site, at the customer’s location.
Customers find that Pro Fleet Care’s products reduce, and in many cases, eliminate corrosion repairs to brake lines, wiring harnesses, as well as body corrosion.
To learn more about joining Pro Fleet Care as a dealer or to have your vehicles serviced go to www.profleetcare.com.