Pro Fleet Care names Justin Miller as its owner/operator of their Central West Wisconsin dealership

CLAYTON—Pro Fleet Care has named Justin Miller as its owner/operator of the Central West Wisconsin dealership serving the counties of Polk, Barron, Saint Croix, Dunn, Pierce and Pepin.

“I first heard about Pro Fleet Care through the Farm Show Magazine,” said Miller. “Pro Fleet Care’s article ‘Mobile Rust Control Business’ caught my attention. I started researching more about Pro Fleet Care’s products, process, and values. I was impressed with what I learned so I set up a telephone meeting with Greg Lawrie, President of Pro Fleet Care.

“Prior to joining Pro Fleet Care, I worked as a farm hand. Over years of working with equipment, I saw first-hand the destruction of equipment caused by rust. I know the value of helping customers protect their assets from the costly and harmful effects of rust. I am excited to be bringing Pro Fleet Care to my area and I am dedicated to serving customers with a job well done.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}