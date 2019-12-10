Being able to laugh at yourself is a key aspect of staying humble and comfortable with who you are, and a play at a local venue this weekend will help you do just that.
“Home for the Holidaze: Ole and Lena” is a musical theatre production gracing the Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls stage this weekend for a flurry of productions.
The play hits the stage at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, Friday, Dec. 13., and Saturday, Dec. 14, with a final performance at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15.
Dinner show tickets are $34 for adults, $33 for seniors and $26 for youth. Standard show tickets are $15 for adults, $14 for seniors and $7 for youth.
The musical revolves are the titular characters of Ole and Lena who are trying to prepare for the annual Gustafson family holiday celebration but are bombarded by a plethora of problems that put their holiday party in danger.
The plot then sees whether the characters can bounce back and make their holiday celebration a success. Debra Johnson, executive director for the Heyde Center for the Arts, said the play is filled with humor and takes a fun look at some of the stereotypical aspects of the original settlers in the Midwest.
“It’s a heartwarming tongue-in-cheek look at the Norwegian culture in Minnesota and Wisconsin,” Johnson said. “Everybody knows an Ole and Lena joke in this area of the country, and the actors do a really good job of laughing at themselves and the way we talk in this area. It’s all in good fun and a fun humorous look at the culture in this area.”
Johnson said the play is a great one to see during the holiday season because it is accessible for all age groups and hits home points most people will recognize about themselves and those around them if they’ve lived in the Chippewa Valley for any extended period.
“Anybody who has lived in and around either Minnesota or Wisconsin will appreciate this show, young and old,” Johnson said. “There are more and more people poking fun at the Midwestern and polite eccentricities we have in this area. We say things like ‘you betcha’, ‘don’t you know’ and those kind of phrases everyone uses. Even younger kids will appreciate and laugh at it, because the way they do it is really simple, they involve the crowd and help everyone in the crowd laugh at themselves a bit.”
The play has already lit up the Heyde Center stage with performances starting on Tuesday and a private show before it opens to the public on Thursday evening.
Johnson said the crowds will leave having a great time and hopefully a new perspective on what’s important in life.
“I just hope they enjoy it and get a good hardy laugh out of it,” Johnson said. “The play is just about having fun and has a heartwarming aspect about the importance of family. But quite frankly it’s just a fun show I think everyone can enjoy.”
For more information on the “Home for the Holidaze: Ole and Lena” performances at the Heyde Center, visit the event page on the Heyde Center website.
