Professional photography/video production company Ivy Media moves to Chippewa Falls

A waterfall of creative energy is flowing upriver to Chippewa Falls.

Ivy Media, a professional video/photography production company, is moving from Eau Claire to Chippewa Falls. Co-owners Kyle Lehman and Alak Phillips started Ivy Media in early 2019 and are now transitioning their business model, and central location, to accommodate changes forced upon them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’ve been doing film and photography for the past eight years and this isn’t the first time I’ve had to reinvent myself or how our company looks at things,” Lehman said. “I’m a business owner because I enjoy adjusting to and solving problems. We ran into a big problem internally with our company when the pandemic hit, but now I’m excited to solve that problem and continue pursuing this career.”

Ivy Media has made a name for themselves the past few years in the Chippewa Valley through a variety of photography and video projects, ranging from portraits to large scale corporate advertising campaigns. Some of the projects under Ivy’s belt include local commercials, Dart Transportation’s advertising materials, a Bon Iver documentary done by Ambient Inks and The Voice alum Chris Kroeze’s promotional materials.