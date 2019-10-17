A local elementary school is taking a new approach to create better learning methods for its students.
Halmstad Elementary school in Chippewa Falls presented its learning technique PDSA (Plan, Do, Study, Act) to the Chippewa Falls School Board on Monday night to show how this new program better helps students learn across a variety of different subjects, such as math and English.
PDSA is a continuous-improvement process that involves the different stages of learning to better monitor class and individual growth by setting standards and meeting universal testing requirements.
The program is being used in multiple grades at Halmstad, but the two highlighted at Monday’s meeting were the first and fifth grades.
Barbara Beaudette, a first-grade teacher at Halmstad, said the program not only benefits students by helping organize their learning process but also helps parents see how their child is doing and can aid their learning once the school day ends.
“Parents get to see how their child is doing and how they’re progressing much better this way,” Beaudette said. “I’ve had parents tell me how their child is reading better, how the stories they’re writing are better, and it’s wonderful to see. Parents see what their kids are doing more clearly now.”
The first step in the PDSA program is the “Plan” stage, where students write “I can statements,” or learning objectives. These statements focus students on what and how they will learn at the beginning of each lesson and how to address any misconceptions they bring forward during discussions.
Beaudette said these statements make a big impact on her first-grade classroom.
“It’s hard to believe, but no matter what problem we have, we can go back to that poster and we can fix our problems,” Beaudette said. “It’s quite powerful. And any person of any age can go back and look at the mission statements as adults and apply what they learned to whatever problem they’re having. I love doing this with my first-graders, because I can see and hear what they’re learning daily and weekly.”
The second phase in the program is the “Do” stage, where the teacher will use fraction vocabulary in discussions, assist in problem-solving activities, explain misconceptions and provide opportunities for students to work individually and in groups. The students during this stage then will learn using a variety of applicable models, games, strategies and discussions to learn the material in any given subject.
The third stage of PDSA is the “Study” stage, where students reflect on their learning over the course of the unit and see whether their goals were met, and, if not, how to achieve their goals. Students in PDSA at Halmstad do this by creating goal folders where information is entered to indicate their unit, monthly and yearly goals to define what they should be learning to help keep them on track.
The final step in the PDSA process is the “Act” stage, where students and their instructors establish what they need to do to help the student reach their learning goals. They do this through the use of fundations learning and individual conferences with both parents and instructors to discuss and act on what the child needs to do to improve in any given area.
Fifth-grade teacher Ashley Sarazen enjoys using PDSA in her classroom at Halmstad because usual misconceptions that might occur during the process of learning can be addressed much quicker during the PDSA process as opposed to more traditional lecture and note taking styles.
“For fifth-graders, it really focuses on how and what they’re going to be learning any particular day,” Sarazen said. “I really like to use it to bring vocabulary forward for the lesson and also can cut down on misconceptions. We can take things that happen in the classroom and use misconceptions they might have to their advantage later.”
Although both instructors said the process is still in an early stage and will need to evolve, the more PDSA is used at Halmstad, the better results are in both the classroom and at home for Halmstad students.
