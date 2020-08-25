Public encouraged to attend the Chippewa County Forest Comprehensive Land Use Plan hearing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Chippewa County Department of Land Conservation and Forest Management will host an informational meeting with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to present an updated Chippewa County Forest Comprehensive Land Use Plan for 2021-2035.

The updated plan was developed by collecting, analyzing and incorporating input from citizens and agencies during a series of meetings in 2019 and 2020.

The open house will be held at the Chippewa County Courthouse, 711 N. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls, from noon to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10.

Informational displays and plan content will be open for viewing.

After the informational meeting, a public hearing will be held at 4:30 p.m. that day in Room 3 of the Chippewa County Courthouse. The public is encouraged to attend.

The Comprehensive County Forest Land Use Plan establishes policy and provides a cooperative management framework that guides counties to administer County Forests.

Project partners include Chippewa County and several hunting, fishing and trapping organizations, recreational user groups, industry and environmental groups, the Wisconsin DNR and local citizen representatives.