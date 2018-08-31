Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Students building tiny house
Two seniors in Brian Hefty's residential construction class at Chi-Hi work on putting on the porch of a tiny house in this May 2017 file photo.

A public hearing on two proposed tiny houses at 1300 Mansfield St., Chippewa Falls, will be held at a Tuesday city council meeting.

The 6:30 p.m. meeting will be held in the council chambers on the second floor of City Hall, 30 W. Central St.

The houses would be located next to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and would be overseen by housing nonprofit Hope Village.

The houses would offer temporary housing to the homeless.

The city and village of Lake Hallie house six existing tiny homes overseen by Hope Village.

