A public hearing on two proposed tiny houses at 1300 Mansfield St., Chippewa Falls, will be held at a Tuesday city council meeting.
The 6:30 p.m. meeting will be held in the council chambers on the second floor of City Hall, 30 W. Central St.
The houses would be located next to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and would be overseen by housing nonprofit Hope Village.
The houses would offer temporary housing to the homeless.
The city and village of Lake Hallie house six existing tiny homes overseen by Hope Village.
