A public hearing is slated for Monday on a town of Howard sand mine license application.
The town is considering an application from Northern Sands Wisconsin, LLC.
The hearing will begin at 6 p.m. at the Howard town hall, 4052 County Road B, Colfax.
Northern Sands Wisconsin representatives are expected to speak about the proposed mine, followed by public comment.
The town board will not make a decision on the application Monday, according to a town of Howard notice sent to residents living within 1/2-mile of the proposed mine.
The proposed “mine, processing plant and rail yard will occupy portions of Sections (17—20 and 29—32) of the town of Howard,” the notice stated.
Written comments can be submitted to town clerk Susan Haake at clerk@chip-howard-wi.org, or mailed to 9750 30th St., Colfax, WI 54730 no later than Friday, Oct. 12.
To see a copy of the mine license application, visit the town’s website, http://chip-howard-wi.org/townDocs.php.
