On Saturday, April 27, the public will have the opportunity to drive and learn about electric vehicles at a special event held at the Chippewa Valley Technical College’s Energy Education Center’s Energy Education Center at 3400 Campus Rd., Eau Claire.
The event will feature breakout sessions including topics on Electric Vehicles 101, maintenance, a panel of EV owners, and the future of EVs. It will be an opportunity for the public to learn what all the buzz is about regarding EVs. Displays and breakout sessions will be available from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., providing valuable information, especially helpful for people who have never been close to an EV.
The event is sponsored by Eau Clare Energy Cooperative and co-sponsored by CVTC, Chippewa Valley Electric Cooperative and Dunn Energy Cooperative.
Electric vehicles have been a topic of conversation at Eau Claire Energy Cooperative for quite some time. “We’ve found ourselves asking questions like how quickly will consumers adapt to electric vehicles? And, how can our Cooperative be ready for EVs and be a go-to resource for our member-consumers?” said Monica Obrycki, chief administrative officer at ECEC.
It’s a free event to talk with current EV owners and people who work in the industry. Pre-registration is not necessary. A driver’s license is required for those who want to drive an EV.
“Automobiles, lawn and garden equipment and power sports are a few industry areas rapidly developing electric equipment,” said Adam Wehling dean of agriculture, energy and transportation at CVTC. “With homeowners and businesses using these items daily, the opportunity to grow this market sector is huge.”
