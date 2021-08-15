Pure Water Days Parade returns to Chippewa Falls

An area favorite annual event returned with a splash this weekend.

The Pure Water Days Parade in downtown Chippewa Falls returned Saturday for the first time since 2019, as the event was canceled in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Thousands of attendees packed the streets downtown on a beautiful sunny Saturday afternoon to witness the dozens of floats, and hundreds of parade participants, walk and drive down the busy Chippewa Falls streets. The grand marshal of the parade was recently retired Parks and Rec director Dick Hebert.

“It’s so great that we all can be out here today,” Pure Water Days Parade attendee Gretchen Alice said. “It was awful to not be able to see it last year, but I’m glad it is safe enough to do it this year though. Everyone seems to be having a lot of fun and I’m thankful for that.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Groups involved in the 2021 Pure Water Days Parade included the Chippewa Falls Police Department, the Chippewa Falls Senior High School marching band, the Girl Scouts of America, local media outlets, local special interest groups, dozens of collectible cars and enough candy to satisfy anyone’s sweet tooth.

Attendee of the parade, Michael Anderson said it was a great event to bring his entire family out to.