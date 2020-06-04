Pure Water Days, River Fest and Cruise in Car Shows in Chippewa Falls canceled due to COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A few more summer Chippewa Valley staples are the latest victims of COVID-19.

The 45th annual Pure Water Days and River Fest, originally scheduled for Aug. 8, and the downtown Chippewa Falls Cruise in Car Shows scheduled for June 20, July 18 and Aug. 8 have all been canceled due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

Officials for both events held out for as long as they could before canceling in order to give the events the best chance for continuing as planned, but the timeline for returning to normalcy in Chippewa Falls did not yield this result.

Teri Ouimette, executive director for Chippewa Falls Main Street, said it is disappointing that the events won’t be happening in 2020, but ultimately it is for the best of the city and its people.

“We are committed to do our part to help protest staff, volunteers, participants and the public,” Ouimette said. “Stay safe.”

Both events plan on returning in the summer of 2021.