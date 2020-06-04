Pure Water Days, River Fest and Cruise in Car Shows in Chippewa Falls canceled due to COVID-19
0 comments
top story

Pure Water Days, River Fest and Cruise in Car Shows in Chippewa Falls canceled due to COVID-19

  • 0
Car Show

The cancellation of Pure Water Days, River Fest and the Cruise in Car Shows due to COVID-19 have left few summer events still on the community calendar in Chippewa Falls

 Parker Reed

A few more summer Chippewa Valley staples are the latest victims of COVID-19.

The 45th annual Pure Water Days and River Fest, originally scheduled for Aug. 8, and the downtown Chippewa Falls Cruise in Car Shows scheduled for June 20, July 18 and Aug. 8 have all been canceled due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

Officials for both events held out for as long as they could before canceling in order to give the events the best chance for continuing as planned, but the timeline for returning to normalcy in Chippewa Falls did not yield this result.

Teri Ouimette, executive director for Chippewa Falls Main Street, said it is disappointing that the events won’t be happening in 2020, but ultimately it is for the best of the city and its people.

“We are committed to do our part to help protest staff, volunteers, participants and the public,” Ouimette said. “Stay safe.”

Both events plan on returning in the summer of 2021.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jade Riley Lansing
Obituaries

Jade Riley Lansing

COLFAX — Jade Riley Lansing, 20, of Colfax passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where she was brought following …

Carley Jonell Nauman
Obituaries

Carley Jonell Nauman

EAU CLAIRE — Carley Jonell Nauman, 30, of Eau Claire passed away unexpectedly Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Eau Claire.

+2
Sandra West
Obituaries

Sandra West

Sandra “Sandy” Lee (Konecny) West, 79, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, under the wonderful and loving care of the dementia care staff at the…

Allen E. Prince
Obituaries

Allen E. Prince

COOKS VALLEY/BLOOMER — Allen E. Prince, 74, of Cooks Valley (Bloomer), passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at his home.

Jean Polzin
Obituaries

Jean Polzin

Jean D. (Lindgren) Polzin, 93, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

+2
Clyde R. Birch
Obituaries

Clyde R. Birch

Clyde R. Birch, 77, of Chippewa Falls, village of Lake Hallie, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at his home.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News