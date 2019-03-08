EAU CLAIRE — If there’s a fresh stamping craze around, Cari Raynae Jacobson may have tried it.
Take the gelli plate, the semi-new stamping method that’s spiraled into the limelight. Folks may think this gob of glycerin and gelatin mix is off-the-wall odd. Yet it provides a fun surface to use to make card backgrounds.
Jacobson has been tinkering with it for three years. That’s why she is P.E.O. Chapter BF’s choice to demo “Cari-On Gelli Plates” at this year’s 13th annual Stampin’ N’ Scrappin’ Stampede March 16 at the Eagles Club in the Village of Lake Hallie.
According to Jacobson, the gelli plate is a substance similar to jello jigglers. You can buy them in several sizes or make one on your own. Jacobson assembled hers in an 8x8 glass cake pan. It was a “recipe” that originated from northern Wisconsin water color artist Karlyn Holman, from whom Jacobson took a class. Holman, she says, tried a number of gelli plate formulas and settled on the one Jacobson now uses.
The homemade gelli plate sets for several hours. It’s removed from the pan and stored between two layers of page protectors to shield it from dust and pet hair. Jacobson says this line of defense is a ‘must’ in her studio, as kitty Rusty forever pads by her side.
Before she begins the fun, Jacobson dons a homemade smock (sewn from a man’s shirt, the sleeves serving as wiping rags,) to protect her clothes. She covers her fabric cutting table with a plastic shower curtain to double as a work surface. Then she applies acrylic paint to the gelli plate surface — drops of two or three complementary colors. She then spreads and mixes it with a brayer. Jacobson “pulls” prints by placing cardstock or deli paper on the paint, pressing it down evenly, and pulling the paper off. The first pull is usually the one she uses for cards.
“You can pull several prints from a single application of paint, or add more drops to add to the fun,” she says.
When the paint is dry, “you cut out what you want,” she adds. “You can use the positive and the negative of each image.”
Designs can be made from the first, second and/or third pulls with stencils, stamps, or even your fingers, Jacobson says. Sometimes she uses the plastic waste from sequins to get a honeycomb pattern. Or she swirls a Purdy brush cleaning comb over the surface to produce a squiggly wave.
“You might want to try tools in your kitchen drawer,” she adds.
When the fun is done, Jacobson simply cleans the gelli plate surface with a baby wipe to remove the paint.
“There is no wrong in this,” she adds. “It’s a handy, user-friendly, fun way to make art.”
Jacobson’s creativity and her former profession meld well with card schemes. A 1978 UW-Stout graduate in interior design, she’s provided commercial and residential design for such places as Dove Healthcare South and Chippewa Valley Home Builders. She’s garnered awards, choosing siding and shingles, wall coverings and window treatments since her graduation. But loving textiles foremost, she must have surprised her teachers as early as junior high when she admits she’d often deviate from a sewing pattern.
At present, “I like to call myself retired,” Jacobson said, “but I still do occasional consultations.”
Jacobson delights spending time in her monthly group, six "Paper Pals" who like to contemplate design from the outdoors. They make templates and card parts for each other for all to make. And they go home with five cards. One of Jacobson’s latest: "Just chicken in."
Ten stamp vendors from across the state and Minnesota and Illinois are gearing up to showcase their latest in stamps and embellishments, scrap booking ideas, and make and take demos at the Stampede. Stampers have said they appreciate the easy access as they are all under one roof.
These 10 are Bella Rosa Paper Arts, Oshkosh; Close To My Heart, Eau Claire; Cracker Box Palace, Janesville; Creative Hideaway, Dorchester; Creative Vision Stamps, Richfield; Peddler’s Den, Somonauk, Ill.; Picture This, Eau Claire; Stampin’ Up, Bloomer; Spellbinders and FSJ, Cottage Grove, Minn.; and Willow Retreat Center, Osseo. This event is special for vendors, also, in that with the economics of the country, many stamping businesses have no store front and their products are ordered strictly on-line.
This year’s Stampin’ N’ Scrappin’ Stampede Expo experience will host a daisies and/or stars theme card contest open to all except P.E.O’s or exhibitors. A grand prize is awarded for the day. But the favorite activity on deck is the morning Card Buffet. Patrons bring their own adhesives and make a choice of 10 or 20 greeting card packets supplied by the vendors. They go home with a slew of mailable cards. Pre-registration sign-up is required for the card buffet by contacting ida_gene@hotmail.com. For more information, check out Chapter BF’s Facebook page, www.stampedeexpo.com.
For a small admission fee, the public can stamp and shop, see what’s new, enjoy refreshments, and co-mingle with other stampers from 10 to 3:30 p.m.
Stampede goers may be pleased to know, with their support, they will assist local graduating seniors reach the stars through scholarship monies. P.E.O. International has provided $321 million in scholarships, grants and funds. Chapter BF has awarded approximately $18,000 over the past 12 years.
What if you’re not into gelli plates? Jacobson says stampers can always revert to the old technique: drop acrylic dots on canvass or paper and scrape it with an old credit card.
An artist who may see what others don’t, Jacobson welcomes all to attend the “Fab Florals and Fine Art” event at the Pablo Center in Eau Claire March 20-24. She’ll be displaying two floral arrangements to compliment work by two different artists.
