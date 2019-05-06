Faith Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls will be holding its quarterly blood drive later this week.
The event, sponsored by the American Red Cross, is held every three months.
They will be taking donations from noon to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 9 and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 10 at the Faith Lutheran Church, 733 Woodward Ave., Chippewa Falls.
The walk-ins are welcome but people interested in donating can also make appointments by calling 1-800-733-2767.
The next blood drive will be held in August.
