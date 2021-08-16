Ray's Beach to receive bathroom upgrade this fall

Dave Loschko routinely hops on his bike, heads to Ray’s Beach, and goes for an early evening swim. Loschko lives about 1 1/2 miles from the beach, and he said it is a great destination spot.

However, Loschko admits there is one problem at the beach — the aging bathroom building, with no flushable toilets.

“I try to avoid using the facilities, because they need to be modernized,” Loschko said.

The town of Lafayette has announced plans to tear down the existing bathroom building Sept. 10 and replace it with a modern facility that will include hot and cold water and flushable toilets. There will be two toilets in the women’s room and a toilet and urinal in the men’s room.

“Ray’s Beach is just an awesome place; it’s awesome for the township, and it will be even better with the new facilities,” Loschko said. “It’s great to hear.”

Town chairman Dave Staber said the project is estimated to cost $190,000. The town is planning to use some of its American Rescue Plan funding over the next two years to pay for the project. Staber also has launched a Gofundme fundraiser, hoping the community will contribute perhaps $50,000 toward the upgrades.

Staber agreed the upgrades were necessary.