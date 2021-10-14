RCU program teaches inmates financial literacy

Darrin Cowser, an inmate at Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment Facility, is set to be released from prison in November. But first, Cowser is busy preparing himself for life outside prison walls. That includes taking a financial literacy program, offered by the prison and RCU.

“It gave me the basics of understanding budgeting,” Cowser said Wednesday. “There are a bunch of things I want to do, but I don’t have the credit to do it. This is a start. The teacher gave it to us in easy terms.”

Cowser, 32, of Milwaukee, said the course taught him everything from the importance of reading the fine print in terms of agreement, to understanding the difference between a bank and a credit union.

CVCTF showed off its banking literacy program on Wednesday, with Kevin Carr, secretary of the Department of Corrections, and Kathy Blumenfeld, secretary of the Department of Financial Institutions, in attendance.

Cooper Larson, an RCU banker who works at the corporate center in Eau Claire, taught her class to a group of nine inmates, as they went over financial paperwork. Larson teaches the roughly 90-minute class every week.

“It is, hands-down, the best part of my job,” Larson said, warning that she might start to tear up as she talked about the importance of the class. “To get to spend time with individuals, and set them up with a chance of success, means so much to me.”

The inmates were attentive and asked plenty of questions.

“They sign up for this class, and there is a waiting list,” Larson said. “We keep the class small so there is a good engagement.”

Blumenfeld was impressed with what she saw.

“I think it’s an amazing public-private partnership, where RCU saw the need for providing financial literacy,” Blumenfeld said. “From all accounts, it has been super-effective in providing a pathway to financial success.”

Carr agreed, saying the program is vital to inmates who are about to be released.

“A part of the mission of the DOC is for people to change their lives for the better,” Carr said. “Financial literacy is critical to their success.”

CVCTF warden Tim Nelson was pleased to host the state secretaries.

“We’re ecstatic,” Nelson said. “We really think this is a great partnership with RCU.”

