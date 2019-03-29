Thursday night saw funds raised for a longstanding organization and a winning streak extended.
Chippewa County Adult Special Olympics held its annual fundraising basketball game at Chi-Hi on Thursday night, where the hundreds of attendees had the opportunity to donate to the organization. The 33rd annual installment of the game paired the Special Olympics athletes against the Chippewa Falls Police Department in a fun-filled, four-quarter matchup.
Denise Roesler, agency manager for Chippewa County Adult Special Olympics, said the athletes involved have heaps of fun with the game every year they put it on.
“The athletes look forward every year to playing this basketball game,” Roesler said. “It’s the highlight of the year for them. It’s a fun way to bring the community together and help keep this worthwhile organization going.”
The Special Olympics team has never been bested by the police department, going 32-0 since the fundraiser’s inception. Thursday night was no different, with the Special Olympics team pulling away and overcoming the police department by a score of 56-50, improving their overall record to an impressive 33-0.
The money raised during the two-hour event goes to a variety of areas within the organization, Roesler said. Travel expenses to go to tournaments/meets, uniforms, entry fees, supplies and other various costs are associated with running the organization, so the money raised is put to good use quickly.
Roesler said the police department deserves recognition for helping better the community as well, as they donate their time and resources to helping the Special Olympics for more than three decades.
“The police department has been excellent with stepping up and supporting the Special Olympics athletes and our community,” Roesler said. “They do an awesome job of spreading the word that Special Olympics is a good organization for people to be able to participate in. They help the athletes feel good about themselves and make them a part of the community.”
While the game itself was the main attraction, the Special Olympics also held a raffle, sold concessions and accepted donations during the night to help raise as much money as they could to help better their organization and the community in general.
The theme of the night was the Milwaukee Brewers, as it was opening day for the Major League Baseball team. Brewers gear was seen throughout both sets of bleachers and the local Northwoods League baseball team — the Eau Claire Express — appeared at the fundraiser as well to help make the night a success.
For more information on Special Olympics and how to donate, you can visit their website at https://www.specialolympics.org/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.