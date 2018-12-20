With record numbers of holiday travelers over the next week, weather is expected to be cooperative while gas prices remain higher than the state average in the area.
According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in the Chippewa Falls area are expected to hover around 30 degrees through Christmas Day.
No real snow is expected currently, only a chance of flurries after 7 p.m. Saturday.
While the roads may be clear of snow, experts expect a record breaking number of travelers this season, potentially leading to more road congestion across the country.
AAA forecasts that more than one-third of Americans will travel this holiday season, with a record breaking 112.5 million travelers using runways, roads and rails for their holiday travel.
That’s a 4.4-percent increase over last year and the most since AAA has been tracking holiday travel.
With around 102 million people packing into cars for trips, INRIX, a global mobility analytics company, predicts travel times in the most congested cities in the U.S. could be as much as four times longer than a normal trip.
In AAA’s yearly holiday travel report, Bryan Shilling, managing director, AAA Travel products and services, said the generally strong economy was probably encouraging more people to spend on travel.
“Strong economic growth fueled by robust consumer spending continues to drive strong demand for seasonal travel,” Shilling said.
With a national average price of $2.36 per gallon, gas prices are generally low.
In Wisconsin, the statewide average is slightly lower at $2.18. In Chippewa County the average gas price is $2.31, while the lowest prices in the state, like Racine and Milwaukee Counties, are around $2.10 according to AAA’s gas price index.
Of course, holiday travelers will keep more than just gas stations busy.
Statewide patrol in greater numbers for longer hours during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” holiday campaign that began Dec. 14 and continues through New Year’s Day.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, alcohol-related crashes resulted in 169 deaths and more than 3,000 injuries last year, as well as over 24,200 OWI convictions in Wisconsin.
Law enforcement said when announcing the program that they’re also facing a continued challenge with drugged drivers.
WisDOT Secretary Dave Ross said the program was all about preventing needless tragedies over the holidays.
“We appreciate all those who will be working over the holidays to serve and protect the public,” Ross said in the announcement. “Motorists can do their part by buckling up, watching their speed and being patient and alert every trip.”
Sgt. Pat Kraetke and the Wisconsin State Patrol advise motorists to continue to follow their normal safety routines, including avoiding using a cell phone while driving.
“This time of the year also be aware of changes in road conditions,” Kraetke said.
