Referendum project construction remains on schedule in Chippewa Falls despite coronavirus concerns

The restrictions placed upon the state by Gov. Evers due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus are on the minds of construction staff, Trowbridge said. As with most industries, a great deal of uncertainty surrounds the current situation and time will tell what will become of construction.

“Up until today the restrictions didn’t affect any of the three projects much, but the restriction of having 10 people or more in a confined space is concerning,” Trowbridge said. “With students not being in any of the schools, they are able to work different hours and in different space than they would have otherwise. As long as they can get materials delivered and workers on site, progress will continue to be made.”

In early 2018, voters approved a $65 million referendum, with 53% of voters giving their OK to build a new home for Stillson Elementary School students and to make additions and improvements to the middle and high schools.

The Stillson building project includes a new 36-acre site in the town of Lafayette, a drastic increase from the current six-acre site. The 30-acre increase will offer more space for parking, a playground and athletic fields.