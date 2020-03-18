Referendum project construction remains on schedule in Chippewa Falls despite coronavirus concerns

The multimillion-dollar school district building project is moving forward as planned despite coronavirus restrictions around the world, according to a presentation made Tuesday night to members of the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District board.
The new Stillson Elementary School location in Lafayette continues to move along as interior stud framing and drywall are complete in multiple areas, painting is complete in multiple areas, exterior windows are complete, metal panel installation is ongoing and a project progress camera is available online. Site work is expected to begin in April.
Business Manager Chad Trowbridge said a factor to keep an eye on is spring thaw changing ground conditions as the project moves forward.
“There are a lot of exciting things going on right now,” Trowbridge said. “Despite what’s going on, we’re still able to move forward with all of the projects. A lot of the locations are nearing completion and it is quite exciting.”
Improvements being made at Chippewa Falls middle school are also moving along on schedule. Classrooms continue to be painted, finishing on multiple areas is to begin soon, tunnel piping continues and bathroom tile delivery is scheduled for March 24.
Finally, the Fabrication Lab electrical and HVAC work was completed before the opening of the new STEAM lab at Chippewa Falls Senior high school on March 10. Classroom mechanical upgrades are underway at the school and training in the new facilities is near completion.
The restrictions placed upon the state by Gov. Evers due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus are on the minds of construction staff, Trowbridge said. As with most industries, a great deal of uncertainty surrounds the current situation and time will tell what will become of construction.
“Up until today the restrictions didn’t affect any of the three projects much, but the restriction of having 10 people or more in a confined space is concerning,” Trowbridge said. “With students not being in any of the schools, they are able to work different hours and in different space than they would have otherwise. As long as they can get materials delivered and workers on site, progress will continue to be made.”
In early 2018, voters approved a $65 million referendum, with 53% of voters giving their OK to build a new home for Stillson Elementary School students and to make additions and improvements to the middle and high schools.
The Stillson building project includes a new 36-acre site in the town of Lafayette, a drastic increase from the current six-acre site. The 30-acre increase will offer more space for parking, a playground and athletic fields.
The middle school is using the funding to remodel areas of the building, improve technology, and make various improvements and repairs to the property. The high school will get a new science lab, improved technology and other improvements.
The next update on the building project will be at the April 21 meeting.