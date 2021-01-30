Regional medical staff, 1B patients share their symptoms and emotions after receiving COVID vaccine

The much-anticipated arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine has offered new hope to the hundreds of millions of Americans feeling the physical, emotional and financial effects of the coronavirus crisis.

Stateside, the majority of residents continue to wait their turn for doses, with Wisconsin recently entering phase 1B and subsequent sectors and phases months down the line.

First in line, along with long term care facility residents and staff, the majority of frontline healthcare workers have now received their second inoculation and are breathing a tentative sigh of relief as their own viral protection sets in, but the community remains a source of infectious spread.

Here, medical staff and 1B residents in La Crosse and Chippewa Falls detail the physical symptoms they experienced after their first or second doses, and the emotional and mental impact of the experience.

Rebecca Kreibich, R.N. family medicine, Mayo Clinic Health System La Crosse

My arm hurt for a good 36 hours after the first dose. I really noticed nothing with the second dose.