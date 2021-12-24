Reinvesting in local: Chippewa Falls adds new businesses and has others double down on local economy in 2021

Local business in Chippewa Falls is thriving heading into 2021, but it hasn’t been without its share of challenges.

The business community in Chippewa Falls has seen a plethora of new companies and shops opening up throughout 2021. Businesses such as TemptAsians, Drewmark Boutique, After Ten Agency and many others have decided to call Chippewa Falls home at some point this year, helping Chippewa Falls establish itself as a thriving market for new business.

“I looking forward to watching people grow their dreams,” said Blake Sykora, Chippewa Falls Chamber of Commerce member. “You are seeing people starting to believe in themselves and take the leap to being a business owner. With that I love what I am seeing from the community and railing around these small businesses and keeping the money local.”

In addition to new companies opening, many established businesses in the Chippewa Falls area reinvested in the city throughout the year. Leinenkugel’s began construction on a new small brewery attached to their Leinie Lodge, the Northern Wisconsin State Fair began construction on new buildings to be introduced at the 2022 and 2023 fairs, Mason Companies began construction on a new state of the art facility and the Chippewa Falls Chamber of Commerce added dozens of new members.

“Many are shifting their mindsets to where, what and how they buy,” Chippewa Falls Main Street Director Teri Ouimette said. “They are purposefully seeking to influence their communities and the environment. Businesses have diversified with online shopping, deliver and pickup. Health and safety are a priority for all. Trust and reputation have continued to be an important part of our downtown businesses.”

With the addition of these new businesses and area events attracting new attendees, the tourism market in Chippewa Falls has continued to grow as well. With surrounding cities such as Eau Claire earning a reputation as an arts/entertainment center, Chippewa Falls has followed suit and developed itself aesthetically. Downtown Chippewa Falls regularly hosts beautification projects and the addition of new businesses helps jam the streets of the city with excitement and potential.

While the business community itself is growing, Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce President, Mike Jordan said the labor shortage in this country has also made its way to Chippewa Falls, where many local businesses find themselves having to cut down hours to accommodate the lack of workers willing to work for the wages they have to offer.

“Our business community as a whole has done very well in 2021,” Jordan said. “We still face challenges with finding employees and finding housing for those employees, however. Small businesses are being very hard by the labor shortage, which you can see by how hours of operation have changed throughout the year.

Jordan said with the addition of tourism as a growing market in the area, bolstering the manufacturing base in Chippewa Falls will be important going forward as well. He said that when the manufacturing market is thriving in the city, all other industries follow and feed off of it.

Mike Neary, a Chippewa Falls native and new co-owner of media company After Ten Agency, said opening a business in Chippewa Falls is exciting and he is happy to reinvest in the community which helped raise him and allow him to pursue his dream of owning a business.

“This is my hometown and I always wanted to bring the business to this city,” Neary said. “There is a real need for it here and we are excited to bring our businesses to this town.”

