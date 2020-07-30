Relay for Life to host 'Jurassic Park' showing in place of normal charity event

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Relay for Life is turning to the cinema for help making its 2020 event a success.

Relay for Life is an annual event held in the Chippewa Valley where hundreds participate in an outside event to help raise money to fight cancer. Due to COVID-19 regulations, the event cannot be held in 2020 but the group will be hosting a Drive-In Movie Night instead.

Sponsored by ChemCeed, CF Products Chippewa Valley Drive-In and Northwestern Bank, Relay for Life will be hosting a showing of “Jurassic Park,” on Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.

Gates for the showing open at 7:30 p.m. and the movie will begin at 9 p.m. Social distancing grandstand seating will also be available.

Tickets are $2 for a car pass, adults are $10, kids are $5 and for the grandstand, adults are $7 and kids are $3.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the charity “Jurassic Park” showing for Relay for Life, you can visit https://www.cvdrivein.com/.

