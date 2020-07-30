You are the owner of this article.
Relay for Life to host 'Jurassic Park' showing in place of normal charity event
top story

Relay for Life to host 'Jurassic Park' showing in place of normal charity event

Jurassic Park

Steven Spielberg's classic 90's film 'Jurassic Park,' will be shown next month in Chippewa Falls to help raise money for a charitable organization, Relay for Life.

 FOR THE CHIPPEWA HERALD

The Relay for Life is turning to the cinema for help making its 2020 event a success.

Relay for Life is an annual event held in the Chippewa Valley where hundreds participate in an outside event to help raise money to fight cancer. Due to COVID-19 regulations, the event cannot be held in 2020 but the group will be hosting a Drive-In Movie Night instead.

Sponsored by ChemCeed, CF Products Chippewa Valley Drive-In and Northwestern Bank, Relay for Life will be hosting a showing of “Jurassic Park,” on Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.

Gates for the showing open at 7:30 p.m. and the movie will begin at 9 p.m. Social distancing grandstand seating will also be available.

Tickets are $2 for a car pass, adults are $10, kids are $5 and for the grandstand, adults are $7 and kids are $3.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the charity “Jurassic Park” showing for Relay for Life, you can visit https://www.cvdrivein.com/.

