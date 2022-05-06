Renaissance festival Newbourne Village comes to Chippewa Falls

The chance for Chippewa Valley residents to engage in an experience of raucous revelry is but a fortnight away.

A brand-new Wisconsin renaissance festival is heading to Chippewa Falls this year. Newbourne Village is a fairytale-themed renaissance set to take place on Saturdays and Sundays from June 11 through July 3 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. rain or shine at the Eagle Ridge Festival Grounds in Chippewa Falls. Tickets for each day of the event will be $10-$15 at the door.

“Renaissance festivals get people outside and get them engaged with family and friends,” Newbourne Village executive director Mark Lakowske said. “They celebrate life. Whether you are a performer, a vendor, or a patron, there is a sense of community here. Everyone is welcome, from children to the young at heart.”

Each day of Newbourne Village will be different, Lakowske said, as special guests and events will vary from day-to-day to keep things fresh for attendees. A few of the featured activities will include an era correct hypnosis stage show, an armored knight giving a blunted weapon combat demonstration, cooking and blacksmithing demonstrations, blue horse theater, a living statue, a smattering of children’s shows and a host of other attractions.

Lakowske said the inspiration to put on the Newbourne Village event came after he saw other festivals straying away from the interactions and immersion that initially made him fall in love with these types of events.

“Everyone seemed down, sad, worried and panicked about the pandemic,” Lakowske said. “We wanted to create a place where people can escape that for a while. Our mission is that we want to create joy, happiness, and cheer people up. There is a lot of unpleasantness in life right now and we want to help turn that tide.”

Whether you are new to renaissance festivals, or you have your costume all ready to go, Newbourne Village is primed to offer Chippewa Falls and experience they haven’t had in quite some time.

For more information on Newbourne Village visit its website newbournevillage.com.

