Rep. Kind hopes Congress stays 'nimble' to future COVID relief

This new bill would make individuals who make up to $75,000 a year eligible for the $1,400 stimulus checks, and couples who make up to $150,000. Smaller checks would then be available for those who make more, capping out at $100,000 for individuals and $200,000 for couples.

But the package is not perfect, Kind emphasized, noting that things such as infrastructure and broadband were harder to include but still a top priority for him in the coming months.

"I think we are touching most of the bases from the feedback, again, that we're getting from people back home. And there are other categories that we are going to have to come back to after this relief bill," he said.

"That's going to be for another time," Kind said of infrastructure and broadband funding, "because it's hard to make the case that's directly related to COVID. And that's kind of the parameters we've been operating under.

"Congress should stay nimble and continue to listen to folks back home in case we missed things or overlooked things that still need to be addressed," he said. "And hopefully we'll have that ability to do that."

The bill is expected to pass the House Friday and move to the Senate next week.

