Chippewa Valley area Assembly Republicans announced a new tax proposal which they say would be directed solely at middle class taxpayers in Wisconsin.
Rep. Rob Summerfield (R-Bloomer), Rep. Jesse James (R-Altoona), Rep. Romaine Quinn (R-Rice Lake) and Rep. Warren Petryk (R-Eleva) gathered Thursday at the Altoona Family Restaurant to hold a press conference announcing the proposal.
There were five similar conferences statewide and another at the capital.
The measure would cut taxes by 10 percent for families that make less than $150,000 per year and individuals that make less than $100,000 per year, which they say would represent $340 million in tax relief.
In their announcement, the representatives touted the proposal as properly bipartisan because the same goal had been proposed by Gov. Tony Evers’ campaign prior to the election.
The difference, they said, was that rather than raising taxes on other areas, their proposal would not cap the Manufacturing and Agricultural Tax Credit and instead utilize some of the state’s $588.5 million budget surplus to cover the tax relief. Quinn said that now with a divided government, they have to concentrate on what the people of Wisconsin want in order reach their goals.
“They want us to at least work together on issues we can agree on,” Quinn said.
Evers spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff criticized the GOP proposal as “unfunded” in a written statement released after the Republican’s announcement.
Evers hasn’t released details of how his tax cut would work, but his campaign pledge was also to cut income taxes by 10 percent for individuals making as much as $100,000 and families making as much as $150,000.
“It’s great to hear that Republicans agree with another one of the governor’s good ideas to support middle-class families, however, their proposal falls short of what Gov. Evers has proposed,” Baldauff said in the statement.
“The governor’s sustainable plan to cut taxes for middle-class families — which is funded by rolling back tax giveaways for millionaires — would provide relief for 86 percent of taxpayers without adding to the deficit or relying on one-time funds.”
In the announcement in Altoona, Petryk commended the budget surplus as the result of eight years of fiscal responsibility, citing the low unemployment and jobs numbers.
“This is one more way we can help people,” Petryk said.
The bill is expected to be introduced early next week.
