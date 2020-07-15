Retired Cadott doctor agrees to pay $70,000 fine, settlement

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Clifford T. Bowe, a retired Cadott physician, has entered into a settlement agreement to pay $70,000 to resolve civil allegations that he violated the Controlled Substances Act by prescribing controlled substances, including opioids, outside the usual course of professional practice, among other CSA violations, U.S. Attorney Scott C. Blader announced.

Bowe denies the allegations, except that he admits that, in violation of federal law, he pre-signed incomplete patient prescriptions on other than the date of issuance and placed them in patient charts, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Blader said Bowe owned and operated Cadott Medical Center in Cadott. A majority of his patients went to CMC because they were suffering from opioid use disorder and other addictions. Dr. Bowe had received authorization to treat up to 100 opioid-dependent patients for opioid use disorder with medication-assisted treatments, such as the FDA-approved Schedule III drug, buprenorphine (Suboxone).