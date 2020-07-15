Retired Cadott doctor agrees to pay $70,000 fine, settlement

Clifford T. Bowe, a retired Cadott physician, has entered into a settlement agreement to pay $70,000 to resolve civil allegations that he violated the Controlled Substances Act by prescribing controlled substances, including opioids, outside the usual course of professional practice, among other CSA violations, U.S. Attorney Scott C. Blader announced.
Bowe denies the allegations, except that he admits that, in violation of federal law, he pre-signed incomplete patient prescriptions on other than the date of issuance and placed them in patient charts, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
Blader said Bowe owned and operated Cadott Medical Center in Cadott. A majority of his patients went to CMC because they were suffering from opioid use disorder and other addictions. Dr. Bowe had received authorization to treat up to 100 opioid-dependent patients for opioid use disorder with medication-assisted treatments, such as the FDA-approved Schedule III drug, buprenorphine (Suboxone).
Buprenorphine, a partial opioid agonist, blocks the opiate receptors and reduces an individual’s urges to use opioids. According to the government’s allegations set forth in the settlement agreement, Bowe not only improperly prescribed buprenorphine along with other potent opioids, but he also counseled patients on how to fill these improper simultaneous prescriptions to avoid rejection by pharmacies or insurance payers. Moreover, the government alleged that Bowe prescribed Schedule II opioids to treat opioid use disorder, which is prohibited by CSA regulations.
According to the settlement agreement, the government alleged that Bowe also violated the CSA by prescribing emergency Schedule II controlled substances to a family member that failed to meet the regulatory requirements for such prescribing; by providing inaccurate directions for use on controlled substance prescriptions to maneuver-around pharmacies refusing to fill compounded prescriptions or insurance companies denying payment for such prescriptions; and by failing to maintain records regarding the receipt and dispensing of controlled substances, or to maintain an inventory of controlled substances on-hand at CMC.
Bowe denies these allegations, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
“Physicians who prescribe controlled substances, including opioids, outside the usual course of professional practice, abuse their prescription-writing privileges and contribute to the opioid crisis,” Blader said. “Controlled substance prescribing violations, in addition to the critical recordkeeping of controlled substances to ensure the system remains closed, will result in enforcement action in the Western District of Wisconsin.”
“DEA will continue to pursue civil actions against any registrant that violates the Controlled Substances Act by practicing outside of professional medical practice and issuing illegitimate controlled substance prescriptions. The overprescribing of opioids has played a large role in the national opioid addiction crisis that our country currently faces on a daily basis,” said Paul E. Maxwell Jr., DEA Milwaukee District Office assistant special agent in charge.
According to public records, on Feb. 15, 2012, the Wisconsin Medical Examining Board reprimanded Bowe for engaging in any practice or conduct that tended to constitute a danger to the health, welfare or safety of patients or the public, and thus, unprofessional conduct, including the unjustified prescribing of Schedule II and other controlled substances. The Board ordered Dr. Bowe to attend a Comprehensive Pain Board symposium, which he later completed.
In 2017, DEA obtained an Administrative Inspection Warrant to conduct an inspection relating to Bowe and CMC. According to the settlement, after DEA informed Bowe of numerous allegations that he failed to comply with relating to the federal controlled substance requirements, Bowe voluntarily surrendered his DEA Registration Number. Without a DEA registration number, he could no longer prescribe or dispense controlled substances.
In 2016, the State of Wisconsin also opened cases into Bowe’s prescribing practices that led to the Wisconsin Medical Examining Board’s March 15, 2017 Order.
According to the Board’s Order, to resolve the State’s claims, Bowe neither admitted nor denied engaging in unprofessional conduct. He stated that due to his age and limitation on his ability to care for patients, he agreed to resolve the cases by voluntarily and permanently surrendering his Wisconsin license to practice medicine.
