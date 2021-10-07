Rising to the challenge: New rock outfit Deserter to make debut this Saturday in Chippewa Falls

Three young local musicians are fighting through adversity and ready for their next musical endeavor.

Tristan Shuttleworth (21), Jake Morley (23) and Aidan Senn (18) make up the new three-piece rock outfit Deserter, a cover band that makes its debut in Chippewa Falls Saturday at the Thirsty Badger.

With a name and sound entrenched in the hard rock sound of the 1980’s with a modern flare, Morley said the three musicians are prepared for their latest project as they’ve learned what it takes to put on an engaging show in the Chippewa Valley through years of performances.

“All of us have been around the block a few times and we know what it takes to put on a good show,” Morley said. “The songs we’ve chosen are also different from what other bands in the area are choosing. We’re a bunch of young guys in a music scene where you don’t find a lot of that, so we have something unique to offer.”

Shuttleworth and Morley played together in the Stanley based country outfit The Brady Luke Band prior to founding Deserter, which has been the foundation for building their musical partnership. After Shuttleworth and Senn were connected through their musical fathers, the three-piece lineup of Deserter was cemented a few months ago and is now poised to hit the stage.

Originally titled Triple Threat, Deserter will perform a mix of modern and classic songs, including music from 38 Special, The Killers, Van Halen, White Lion and everything in between.

Prior to agreeing on a lineup of three musicians, the members of Deserter played in bands consisting of four or five members, but Shuttleworth said a three-member band just made sense this time around.

“It’s definitely more challenging to make it sound full,” Shuttleworth said. “It forces you to do things you wouldn’t normally do. If there was another guitar player I could lay back for part of a song and not have to play the entire time, but with a three piece we all have to be playing and engaged the entire time. We enjoy the challenge. Also, a lot of stages are pretty small, so having only three pieces comes in handy a lot.”

The members of Deserter all either work full time or attend post-secondary school, so Morley said using their spare time to perform music for up to four hours a night was still an easy decision.

“I code eight-to-10 hours a day for my job, so to pick up an instrument for any reason is enough to keep me going,” Morley said. “It’s a challenge and something I still love doing after years of playing out.”

Shuttleworth echoed Morley’s sentiment, as he said his love for the guitar, and music in general, has been the primary driving force behind his musical aspirations.

“I used to go to the doctor and they’d ask me what I wanted to be when I grew up, and I’d always say I want to be a rock star,” Shuttleworth said. “Over the years I’ve learned you can’t just instantly become a rock star, because you have to take the time to live life too, but I’m still that little kid who wants to be a rock star at the end of the day. Nothing compares to playing live music.”

After establishing themselves in the Chippewa Valley music scene, the young musicians in Deserter plan to begin writing original music together and see how far this project can take them creatively and professionally.

Deserter’s debut performance as part of Thirsty Badger’s Fall Fest begins at 7 p.m. Saturday and admission is free.

