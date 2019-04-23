The stockholders of River Country Coop based out of Chippewa Falls, and Heartland Cooperative based out of Dorchester, have voted and passed an approval to merge the two cooperatives today.
The name of the newly combined Cooperative will be River Country Coop with its main office in Chippewa Falls. The boards of both cooperatives have selected Bruce Mlsna as the CEO of the new company. The new cooperative will employ over 600 personnel in over 29 locations in a trade area that expands from Bloomer to Antigo.
Mr. Mlsna has been the CEO of River Country Coop for 21 years and has worked for Cooperatives for 30 years.
“The boards of both cooperatives and I recognized the future needs of our stockholders, specifically our ag farmers and we feel this new cooperative will give us the footprint and size to compete and to be here for future generations”. Mlsna said, “I am proud of how we have grown locally here at River Country Coop with our facilities and personnel and I am excited about the future implications this merger will bring."
River Country Coop is a product of several past mergers, the latest being in 2012 with the Bloomer Farmers Union Coop. The new Cooperative will have sales in excess of two hundred million dollars and serve over three thousand farm stockholders and forty thousand consumer members.
For more information, please contact Lisa Hardy at 715-723-2828.
