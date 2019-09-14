Robert Lybert

Robert E. Lybert, 61, of Chippewa falls died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at home.
Robert was born May 27, 1958, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Robert Sehnert and Arlene Hoagland. He married Peggy E Lybert on Aug. 2, 1984.
He is survived by his son, Jason Lybert, (partner) September Johnson, their kids, Ivie Lybert and Isaiah Lybert; his son, Bobby Lybert, and his daughter, Tanya Lybert, (wife) Ashley Lybert, their kids, Shelby Lybert-Radle and Xavior Lybert-Radle.
You have free articles remaining.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Lybert; mother, Arlene Hoagland; father, Robert Sehnert; and many other loved ones. Robert was an outdoor adventurer and will be greatly missed.
Services are yet to be determined.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.