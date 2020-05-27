Rock Fest 2020 in Cadott cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

The statement released Wednesday said the best option is to move on to 2021 and try to offer a similar experience to what would have been offered in July.

“We know our fans haven’t stopped ﬁghting since the start of this whole mess, so we haven’t either. Our staﬀ has been working around the clock to move the 2020 festival to September 2020 instead of postponing to 2021. But due to band routing and availability in September, we just can’t make the fall dates work either.

"We know this blows, but our hands are tied. Our fans mean the world to us, so this is a tough pill to swallow. Now for some good news: we’ve been talking with our 2020 headliners, and they’re working on their routing now for our July 2021 festival. The plan is to bring all 2020 acts back for 2021, as best we can. Watch for more info in the coming months as we work through lineup details. We’ll get through this together. Music heals, and the power of live music is so important. Now more than ever. We thank each and every one of you for your love and continued support of Rock Fest. There is no family like the Rock Fest family.”