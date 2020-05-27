Rock Fest 2020 in Cadott cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

A summer staple of the past quarter-century in the Chippewa Valley has fallen victim to COVID-19.
Rock Fest 2020 in Cadott is officially canceled due to COVID-19 concerns as announced in a prepared statement by Rock Fest staff Wednesday afternoon.
The festival was set to bring some of the largest hard rock/metal acts in the world to the small Wisconsin town, including Slipknot, Staind, Disturbed, Snoop Dogg, Steel Panther, Fozzy and dozens more.
The reason for the cancelation is due to the inability of organizers to keep a potential crowd of 20,000 people safe without proper knowledge of coronavirus and how to prevent its spread effectively the Rock Fest staff said.
“Our oﬃce has been working non-stop to pull this thing oﬀ in July 2020, but unfortunately the deck is stacked against us. With heavy hearts, we have some diﬃcult news to share. We’re forced to postpone our originally scheduled dates of July 16-18, 2020 to July 15-17, 2021. In working with local health oﬃcials, we were told that having a festival of our size in July is at too high of a risk due to COVID-19. This is an unprecedented situation that we have to take seriously. The health and safety of our fans and rock music community is and always will be our number one concern.”
The intention of the festival the past few months was to follow in Country Fest’s footsteps and postpone the festival to September while retaining the same performers, but the inability to sync up with bands and do it in a safe manner caused the cancelation of the festival.
The statement released Wednesday said the best option is to move on to 2021 and try to offer a similar experience to what would have been offered in July.
“We know our fans haven’t stopped ﬁghting since the start of this whole mess, so we haven’t either. Our staﬀ has been working around the clock to move the 2020 festival to September 2020 instead of postponing to 2021. But due to band routing and availability in September, we just can’t make the fall dates work either.
"We know this blows, but our hands are tied. Our fans mean the world to us, so this is a tough pill to swallow. Now for some good news: we’ve been talking with our 2020 headliners, and they’re working on their routing now for our July 2021 festival. The plan is to bring all 2020 acts back for 2021, as best we can. Watch for more info in the coming months as we work through lineup details. We’ll get through this together. Music heals, and the power of live music is so important. Now more than ever. We thank each and every one of you for your love and continued support of Rock Fest. There is no family like the Rock Fest family.”
The cancelation of Rock Fest 2020 came after much speculation as to the fate of the festival due to the cancelation of virtually every large scale tour in 2020. Prior to Wednesday’s cancelation, large acts scheduled for Rock Fest such as Slipknot and Disturbed had canceled all of their 2020 tour dates and left only their festival appearances on their tour date itinerary, likely to allow the festival to announce the cancelations themselves.
Jason Anderson, an attendee of Rock Fest for the past 16 years, said he understands why the festival was forced to cancel its 2020 edition but is still deeply saddened as concerts have gone from a large part of his life to now becoming completely devoid from it.
“Obviously it isn’t what we wanted to happen,” Anderson said. “I know it’s probably for the best, but it is still hard to wrap my head around the fact I won’t be driving out to Rock Fest this summer. I’m really going to miss it and I hope we can get back to rocking out at concerts soon because it’s a big part of not just my life, but so many other people’s lives too.”
Those who purchased admission and camping tickets for Rock Fest 2020 will receive an email from festival organizers this week with the option of either having their purchase roll over to the 2021 edition of the festival or allow purchasers to request a refund. For more information visit rock-fest.com.
